Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Browns, Wyatt Teller Agree to Four-Year Extension Per Report

    The Cleveland Browns have come to an agree with a four-year contract extension with guard Wyatt Teller. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was the first to report it.
    Author:

    Per a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns and guard Wyatt Teller have come to an agreement on a four-year contract extension, which will keep him on the team through 2025.

    Per a report from Kimberly A. Martin of ESPN, the deal includes $28 million in guarantees.

    Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting the deal averages $14.2 million per season.

    Since joining the Browns via trade from the Buffalo Bills, Teller has become one of the most dominant run blocking guards in the NFL. Under the guidance of offensive line coach Bill Callahan, Teller was able to turn his weight room strength into functional power that has allowed him to drive opponents off the ball and lead the way for the Browns potent rushing attack.

    Read More

    Teller missed six games last season, which likely cost him All-Pro honors. When he was on the field, he was often the featured lead blocker ahead of Nick Chubb.

    This season, Teller had a less than stellar September, but turned it around in October and the start of November, regaining his dominant form. Along with Joel Bitonio, the Browns have the most dominant pair of guards in the NFL and the Browns keep them together for at least another year.

    Teller will celebrate his 27th birthday in a few weeks, which still makes him one of the younger blockers on the Browns offensive front. Both Bitonio and J.C. Tretter are 30 or older, so the move also keeps the Browns younger on the front, which was another benefit of getting this deal done.

    The Browns, now with Teller signed long term, may turn their attention to tight end David Njoku.

    READ MORE: Browns Offense - What they have, What's Missing

    Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) in action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns, Wyatt Teller Agree to Four-Year Extension Per Report

    just now
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a pass in the end zone against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Offense: What They Have, What's Missing

    18 hours ago
    BA866A60-16F7-471C-B9D7-3D7E40012205
    News

    Two Teams Emerge as Landing Spots for Odell Beckham Jr.

    22 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns lead the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7
    Featured Content

    Browns Secondary Outstanding Against Bengals

    23 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a touchdown during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts as Cleveland Browns Bounce Back Against Bengals

    Nov 7, 2021
    465A5F76-AAA4-4EDA-A87B-C4B8924F4F21
    News

    Winners: Browns Tame Bengals, Hang 41 Points

    Nov 7, 2021
    Browns center Nick Harris, right, fends off defensive tackle Andrew Billings on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 3 6
    News

    Inactive List for Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    Nov 7, 2021
    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    Nov 7, 2021