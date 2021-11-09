Browns, Wyatt Teller Agree to Four-Year Extension Per Report

The Cleveland Browns have come to an agree with a four-year contract extension with guard Wyatt Teller. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was the first to report it.

Per a report from Kimberly A. Martin of ESPN, the deal includes $28 million in guarantees.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting the deal averages $14.2 million per season.

Since joining the Browns via trade from the Buffalo Bills, Teller has become one of the most dominant run blocking guards in the NFL. Under the guidance of offensive line coach Bill Callahan, Teller was able to turn his weight room strength into functional power that has allowed him to drive opponents off the ball and lead the way for the Browns potent rushing attack.

Teller missed six games last season, which likely cost him All-Pro honors. When he was on the field, he was often the featured lead blocker ahead of Nick Chubb.

This season, Teller had a less than stellar September, but turned it around in October and the start of November, regaining his dominant form. Along with Joel Bitonio, the Browns have the most dominant pair of guards in the NFL and the Browns keep them together for at least another year.

Teller will celebrate his 27th birthday in a few weeks, which still makes him one of the younger blockers on the Browns offensive front. Both Bitonio and J.C. Tretter are 30 or older, so the move also keeps the Browns younger on the front, which was another benefit of getting this deal done.

The Browns, now with Teller signed long term, may turn their attention to tight end David Njoku.

