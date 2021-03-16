Browns "Keeping an Eye on" Shaquil Griffin per Josina Anderson

Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
According to Josina Anderson, the Cleveland Browns are keeping an eye on corner Shaquil Griffin as a possible option across from Denzel Ward in the secondary.
The Cleveland Browns have signed John Johnson to be their free safety and are watching edge rushers sign to enormous contracts, but they may be looking at Shaquil Griffin as a possible corner opposite Denzel Ward according to Josina Anderson

Coming into free agency, it seemed as though Griffin would be a priority for the Seahawks to re-sign, but without a tag or a deal, he's free to look around. He may still end up back with the Seahawks, but if the Browns want to keep playing Cover-3, Griffin might be the ideal choice.

As he was drafted by the Seahawks, that's almost all he's played during his career. He's certainly athletic enough to play man as well, but the Browns under Joe Woods have played a ton of off coverage. That might change as they upgrade their personnel, but it still might be home for them.

Like with Johnson, Griffins is young, just 25 years old, so if he were inclined to sign with the Browns, they would have an incredibly talented young core along with Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett.

The phrasing Anderson uses in her report is important and deliberate. The Browns are a team that makes their valuation of a player and sticks to it. It worked for them in signing Johnson, but it's also why pass rushers are signing for big deals elsewhere.

If Griffin gets a big contract offer from the Seahawks or somewhere else, he might be inclined to take it. The Browns aren't likely to go chasing after anyone out of their comfort zone in terms of price. Nevertheless, they are ever present in free agent discussions and increasingly a team that looks the part of a contender.

