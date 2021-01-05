Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
NFLPA President J.C. Tretter Says Browns Facility Could Be Closed Wednesday

On a conference call Tuesday, NFLPA President J.C. Tretter said the Cleveland Browns facility could remain closed Wednesday as they continue contact tracing.
In his role as President of the NFL Players Association, J.C. Tretter said that the Cleveland Browns facility could stay closed on Wednesday as they continue to contact trace.

The Browns found out Tuesday that head coach Kevin Stefanski, tight ends coach Drew Petzing, defensive backs coach Jeff Howard, left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge all tested positive for COVID-19, which rules all of them out for their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the facility were to remain closed on Wednesday, it would be mean the Browns would not be able to practice. Last week, the Browns were only able to practice one day ahead of their regular season finale.

The Browns were able to win on Sunday against the Steelers to secure their playoff berth, but they often looked like a team that hadn't practiced. Beyond the lack of polish they often played with including any number of penalties and other miscues, the Browns have to figure out how their gameday operation with so many coaches out this week.

That starts with Alex Van Pelt calling plays, but special teams coach Mike Priefer is the interim head coach and will have to get used to his various roles as well.

That's before the Browns have to try to figure out the situation at positions like left guard. Bill Callahan, the team's offensive line coach and Scott Peters are already out, so they can't even be there to watch practice or offer much guidance.

Tretter, the Browns center is operating as the defacto offensive line coach, which is a difficult job when playing. If Nick Harris continues to be out with his ankle, the likely next man up at left guard will be Michael Dunn. He's been with the team all year on the practice squad and now a member of the active roster, but he's never played in an NFL games.

Tretter has continued to say that the NFL will not postpone games to address a talent advantage caused by COVID-19.

