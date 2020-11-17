SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Cleveland Browns Open Up As Early Favorite Over Philadelphia Eagles

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a grind-it-out 10-7 win over the Houston Texans putting them at 6-3 on the year. Next up on the schedule is the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that has struggled with injuries all year long. Philadelphia at 3-5-1 seem to be getting healthier, but are coming off a bad loss to the New York Giants.

According to DraftKings the Browns are -3.5 over the Eagles to begin the week. This will mark four straight weeks that Cleveland has been the favorite in their matchups. So far they are 2-1, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders where they were just a slight one point favorite. If last week is any indication, Cleveland should cover the spread. It is the NFL and things change week to week - it is never for sure.

Of course the leader of the Philadelphia Eagles is Carson Wentz, one Cleveland opted to pass up a few years ago. Wentz has been mediocre this year, completing 58% of his passes and a 12 touchdown to 12 interception ratio. To this point, Baker Mayfield has been the better quarterback than Wentz on the 2020 campaign, even though Cleveland is a very run first team.

Early indication is that weather could be a factor in Cleveland again on Sunday, but to early to tell. It was the last two weeks and both games led to low scoring out puts. The game total is currently at 45.5 points, if weather is indeed a factor I would go with the under.

The Philadelphia Eagles are just a couple of years off of a Super Bowl win, it is interesting to see Cleveland favored over them if you think about how far the Browns have came over the last few years. In the end, Vegas can be wrong - they are betting odds after all. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in their week ten matchup. Check for live updates of the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Browns vs Texans: Inactives List

Much of the talk leading up to the Cleveland Browns facing off against the Houston Texans centers around the players the Browns will have back this week while the Texans find themselves undermanned.

Pete Smith

Browns Place FB Andy Janovich On Reserve/COVID-19 List

After shutting down the facility on Monday in response to a positive COVID-19 test, the Cleveland Browns have placed fullback Andy Janovich on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith

No Mas - Nick Chubb End Texans, Embodies Team Mantra In Win

In the game deciding play to defeat the Houston Texans, Nick Chubb exemplified everything the Cleveland Browns have said they want to be.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Shut Down Facility Monday as Second Player Tests Positive

Monday, the Cleveland Browns have announced a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the facility has been shut down as they contact trace. It would be the second in three days as the team had a positive test on Friday.

Pete Smith

Browns Among Six 6-3 Teams in AFC

Coming off their victory over the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns find themselves at 6-3 along with five other teams in the AFC Conference. They can't all make the playoffs.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Tale of the tape between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, where to watch!

BrandonLittle

Nick Chubb Formally Activated From Injured Reserve, Promote Michael Dunn

The Cleveland Browns have officially activated Nick Chubb from injured reserve as well as announcing the promotion of Michael Dunn to boost the offensive line depth for the game against the Houston Texans.

Pete Smith

Browns Must Set Confident Tone For Second Half of Season Against Texans

The Cleveland Browns are in a better position heading into the game against the Houston Texans than at any point in the season, which is why this game becomes important for setting a tone for the rest of the year.

Pete Smith

Browns Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller Will Play, Texans David Johnson, Senio Kelemete Won't

The Cleveland Browns announced after practice Friday that guard Wyatt Teller and running back Nick Chubb would play this week against the Houston Texans. The Texans announced that both running back David Johnson and guard Senio Kelemete have been ruled out, still in the concussion protocol.

Pete Smith