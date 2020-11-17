Cleveland Browns Open Up As Early Favorite Over Philadelphia Eagles

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a grind-it-out 10-7 win over the Houston Texans putting them at 6-3 on the year. Next up on the schedule is the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that has struggled with injuries all year long. Philadelphia at 3-5-1 seem to be getting healthier, but are coming off a bad loss to the New York Giants.

According to DraftKings the Browns are -3.5 over the Eagles to begin the week. This will mark four straight weeks that Cleveland has been the favorite in their matchups. So far they are 2-1, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders where they were just a slight one point favorite. If last week is any indication, Cleveland should cover the spread. It is the NFL and things change week to week - it is never for sure.

Of course the leader of the Philadelphia Eagles is Carson Wentz, one Cleveland opted to pass up a few years ago. Wentz has been mediocre this year, completing 58% of his passes and a 12 touchdown to 12 interception ratio. To this point, Baker Mayfield has been the better quarterback than Wentz on the 2020 campaign, even though Cleveland is a very run first team.

Early indication is that weather could be a factor in Cleveland again on Sunday, but to early to tell. It was the last two weeks and both games led to low scoring out puts. The game total is currently at 45.5 points, if weather is indeed a factor I would go with the under.

The Philadelphia Eagles are just a couple of years off of a Super Bowl win, it is interesting to see Cleveland favored over them if you think about how far the Browns have came over the last few years. In the end, Vegas can be wrong - they are betting odds after all.