Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski Excited for April 18th

The date April 18th has been mentioned by both Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Deshaun Watson. It's an important day in multiple ways for the Browns.

April 18th. New Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson emphasized it when he was in Berea last week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned it at the league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida this week. April 18th is the first day of the formal offseason program and for this Browns, it can't get here fast enough.

Undoubtedly, the Browns want to change the subject from Watson's 22 pending civil lawsuits to football. That's certainly part of it, but it's more than that.

For Watson, he 's been staying in shape, training and throwing, but his career has been on hold since January of 2021. Once he made the decision to demand a trade from the Texans, he has been in limbo. Even though he has signed his contract and held up the jersey, that's probably the first day it will truly hit him he's a Cleveland Brown.

As he said in his press conference, Watson wants to be able to get back to being the person he was before these allegations. And even if mostly refers to his reputation in public, it certainly applies to his new teammates as well. He wants to get to work, start building those relationships and proving that they can trust him to be the leader of the offense as well as the face of the team.

For Stefanski, a major part of that enthusiasm is getting the first opportunity to see the team's new offensive acquisitions in action including Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper, players he believe can be part of a championship team in Cleveland.

It's also the first time the NFL is scheduled to have a normal offseason program since Stefanski has been a head coach. The previous two seasons were impacted by COVID-19 and at least for now, the NFL has eliminated its protocols for teams, allowing Stefanski and the Browns every on-field opportunity to get prepared for the season.

Watson and Stefanski are ready to go. They're saying that in public, which means it's also a focus in private. They want April 18th to feel like an must attend event in an effort to increase the participation rate among players. In addition to moving past the Watson conversation, they also want players to turn the page from the disappointment of last season, finishing with an 8-9 record, third place in the AFC North division.

Particularly on offense where the Browns have overhauled the roster, the Browns want to maximize every opportunity to improve. Watson could start throwing passes to players like Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Harrison Bryant and potentially David Njoku if his contract is done by then. Simply getting accustomed to taking snaps from centers including Nick Harris could be productive.

Part of the conversation about building excitement for April 18th is undoubtedly defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett took on the mantle of leadership last season and everything the team is doing revolves around those two players. Watson and Garrett on five-year contracts that run through 2027.

Garrett's going to play a major role in helping that transition back into football. His acceptance of Watson, even if its only a formality, will be important for some fans and even a few players rally behind the star quarterback.

It's a combination of small, but important steps that the Browns know will help put the focus back on football. The front office will be working to finalize the roster for the 2022 season, preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft, but Watson and Stefanski are focusing on April 18th, a date they believe will help usher in an era of unbridled enthusiasm for the Cleveland Browns.