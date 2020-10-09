Larry Ogunjobi & Karl Joseph Amongst Those Idle Friday, Could Miss Colts Game

While the Indianapolis Colts are battling some injury at the linebacker position for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Browns too could be short handed on the defensive side of the ball.

Friday, three players on defense did not practice and two of them are starters. Larry Ogunjobi has not practiced at all this week and looks like a lock to be out on Sunday for Cleveland. Ogunjobi hasn’t had a ton of pressure on the quarterback from the inside as he has in years past, he has been solid in stopping the run. Sheldon Richardson has been back practicing after missing some time early week, he should be a go.

Stepping in for Ogunjobi could be Vincent Taylor. Taylor has been playing about a quarter of the defensive snaps and had a fumble recovery last week against the Dallas Cowboys. The depth won’t be as affective as Ogunjobi and that’s a given, but they’ll be able to step up when called upon. Another name who could possibly step in is the Browns third-round pick Jordan Elliott. Elliott has played in all four games for Cleveland as well.

Karl Joseph was another name to not practice on Friday, marking him as another player that will most likely be out on Sunday. Joseph has been the better of the two Browns safety’s to this point and had a big interception return against the Washington Football Team. If Joseph does not go, Cleveland fans will likely get what they want and see Ronnie Harrison.

Harrison showed some glimpses of what he could do last week against the Cowboys. Harrison was able to sit back, jump up from midfield and nearly grab a nice interception. To this point Harrison has played most of his snaps on special teams, that could change come Sunday against the Colts. Harrison is listed at 6-foot-3, a bigger framed safety.

Lastly not practicing for the Browns Friday was linebacker Tae Davis. Davis has seen hardly any snaps at linebacker. Instead, he has often been out there on special teams. Davis missed the last game against the Cowboys as well.

With these players out Cleveland will have to test their depth, as they have already done multiple times this season at different positions. Neither team is going to be 100% heading into this one.