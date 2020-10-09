SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Larry Ogunjobi & Karl Joseph Amongst Those Idle Friday, Could Miss Colts Game

BrandonLittle

While the Indianapolis Colts are battling some injury at the linebacker position for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Browns too could be short handed on the defensive side of the ball.

Friday, three players on defense did not practice and two of them are starters. Larry Ogunjobi has not practiced at all this week and looks like a lock to be out on Sunday for Cleveland. Ogunjobi hasn’t had a ton of pressure on the quarterback from the inside as he has in years past, he has been solid in stopping the run. Sheldon Richardson has been back practicing after missing some time early week, he should be a go.

Stepping in for Ogunjobi could be Vincent Taylor. Taylor has been playing about a quarter of the defensive snaps and had a fumble recovery last week against the Dallas Cowboys. The depth won’t be as affective as Ogunjobi and that’s a given, but they’ll be able to step up when called upon. Another name who could possibly step in is the Browns third-round pick Jordan Elliott. Elliott has played in all four games for Cleveland as well.

Karl Joseph was another name to not practice on Friday, marking him as another player that will most likely be out on Sunday. Joseph has been the better of the two Browns safety’s to this point and had a big interception return against the Washington Football Team. If Joseph does not go, Cleveland fans will likely get what they want and see Ronnie Harrison.

Harrison showed some glimpses of what he could do last week against the Cowboys. Harrison was able to sit back, jump up from midfield and nearly grab a nice interception. To this point Harrison has played most of his snaps on special teams, that could change come Sunday against the Colts. Harrison is listed at 6-foot-3, a bigger framed safety.

Lastly not practicing for the Browns Friday was linebacker Tae Davis. Davis has seen hardly any snaps at linebacker. Instead, he has often been out there on special teams. Davis missed the last game against the Cowboys as well.

With these players out Cleveland will have to test their depth, as they have already done multiple times this season at different positions. Neither team is going to be 100% heading into this one. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Outrageous Disregard for COVID-19 Protocols Warrants Substantial Penalty

The more details that are revealed, the worse the behavior the Tennessee Titans organization looks. The NFL should punish them severely for their lack of regard for COVID-19 protocols.

Pete Smith

How the Browns Beat the Colts

The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts face off this Sunday amidst skepticism of how legitimate they are given the teams each team has beaten this season - how the Browns can win this game.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys Live Game Thread

The Dallas Cowboys host the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium for week four of the 2020 NFL season. Check for updates live throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

jeffjeffries

Can the run game find success without Nick Chubb?

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb will be on IR for the next six weeks. Will Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, and Dontrell Hilliard help replace his production?

Shawn Stevenson

Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker & Anthony Castonzo Not Practicing Thursday For Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Colts are battling injury with a few starters still not practicing led by Darius Leonard.

BrandonLittle

Player Of The Week Is Not All That Myles Garrett Is Coming For

Recently being named the AFC’s defensive player of the week, Myles Garrett could see plenty more accolades this season.

BrandonLittle

Browns Moving Up In Power Rankings

After the big win against the Dallas Cowboys on the road, the Cleveland Browns are moving up in the latest power rankings from TheMMQB.

Pete Smith

Offensive Line Paves Way For Historic Browns Start

The Cleveland Browns have gotten out to a historic start with their dominance rushing the ball for 204.5 yards per game. It starts with their impressive offensive line.

Pete Smith

by

greentornado

Gil Brandt Handicaps Defensive Player Of The Year - The 3 Players That Matter to the Browns

Resident old guy Gil Brandt, the legendary talent evaluator handicapped the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year and Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett naturally ranks highly.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign Taywan Taylor To Active Roster, Designate David Njoku For Return

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of Taywan Taylor to the active roster and designated David Njoku to return from injured reserve.

Pete Smith