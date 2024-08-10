Browns Gameday Is Back as Cleveland Welcomes the Green Bay Packers

Browns Digest

Football is back in Northeast Ohio as the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers square up in Week One of the NFL Preseason

Cleveland Browns Stadium / Austin Janning / Cleveland Browns
Football is religion in Ohio, and on Saturday, Ohioans will get their first taste of the 2024 season when the Cleveland Browns take on the Green Bay Packers for the first preseason game in 2024.

The Browns' offseason has been filled with so many storylines, ranging from the question mark at quarterback to the health of some key players to the curtain call for one reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston throws as quarterback Tyler Huntley watches during minicamp, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Saturday, the stories go out the window and the team puts the football down between the white lines. Yes, it is still a preseason football game, but there is going to be a ton of good competition to keep your eyes on.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston will get the nod at quarterback with the "first team." It will be great to see the new wrinkles that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will have implemented into the new offense. Plus, guys like Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash will have a chance to make their presence known to try to make the roster.

Saturday will also be the first look at the brand-new kickoff rules that will certainly take the league by storm in 2024. The abbreviated kickoff will take some time to get used to, but it will reignite a play that has become a lost art in the modern NFL.

Football is back in Cleveland and the Browns' journey to hoisting the Lombardi trophy begins on Saturday. It will be a picturesque evening on the lakefront and the perfect beginning to what could be a dream season in The Land.

Anthony Moeglin is a northeast Ohio native, who most notably quarterbacked John Carroll University to the NCAA DIII National Semifinals in 2016 after beating the No. 1 team in the country twice in a 4-week stretch. He contributes written and video/podcast content for Browns Digest, as well as serving as the lead football analyst for BuckeyesNow on the FanNation network.

