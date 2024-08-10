Browns Gameday Is Back as Cleveland Welcomes the Green Bay Packers
Football is religion in Ohio, and on Saturday, Ohioans will get their first taste of the 2024 season when the Cleveland Browns take on the Green Bay Packers for the first preseason game in 2024.
The Browns' offseason has been filled with so many storylines, ranging from the question mark at quarterback to the health of some key players to the curtain call for one reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
On Saturday, the stories go out the window and the team puts the football down between the white lines. Yes, it is still a preseason football game, but there is going to be a ton of good competition to keep your eyes on.
Backup quarterback Jameis Winston will get the nod at quarterback with the "first team." It will be great to see the new wrinkles that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will have implemented into the new offense. Plus, guys like Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash will have a chance to make their presence known to try to make the roster.
Saturday will also be the first look at the brand-new kickoff rules that will certainly take the league by storm in 2024. The abbreviated kickoff will take some time to get used to, but it will reignite a play that has become a lost art in the modern NFL.
Football is back in Cleveland and the Browns' journey to hoisting the Lombardi trophy begins on Saturday. It will be a picturesque evening on the lakefront and the perfect beginning to what could be a dream season in The Land.