Browns Release Four, Down to 80 Players

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are releasing four players, including DT Justin Zimmer (non football injury), EDGE George Obinna, LB Jermaine Grace and WR Tony Brown. This reduces the roster to 80, complying with the NFL roster limit for this season.

Zimmer was brought in as an athletic, but extremely raw defensive tackle prospect at the end of last season. He had previously played for the Atlanta Falcons. He saw some regular season reps, but had yet to maximize his immense physical ability.

Jermaine Grace was added at the end of last season in what was his second stint with the Browns. The former Miami Hurricanes linebacker had previously spent an entire training camp with the Browns only to be released on cut down day, failing to 'earn his stripe' that year. When he was brought in to finish last year, he finally got the stripe he had previously fought to earn.

George Obinna was brought in as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. An undersized pass rusher out of Sacramento State, Obinna was hoping to get a chance to impress the team as an edge player and potentially on special teams.

Likewise, Tony Brown was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at Colorado and was among the more accomplished players the Browns signed after the draft. In his final season in Boulder, Brown caught 56 passes for 707 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns now have 80 players on their roster, which now puts them in compliance with the roster limit agreed to in this season, trying to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection with teams.