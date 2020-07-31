BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Release Four, Down to 80 Players

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are releasing four players, including DT Justin Zimmer (non football injury), EDGE George Obinna, LB Jermaine Grace and WR Tony Brown. This reduces the roster to 80, complying with the NFL roster limit for this season.

Zimmer was brought in as an athletic, but extremely raw defensive tackle prospect at the end of last season. He had previously played for the Atlanta Falcons. He saw some regular season reps, but had yet to maximize his immense physical ability.

Jermaine Grace was added at the end of last season in what was his second stint with the Browns. The former Miami Hurricanes linebacker had previously spent an entire training camp with the Browns only to be released on cut down day, failing to 'earn his stripe' that year. When he was brought in to finish last year, he finally got the stripe he had previously fought to earn.

George Obinna was brought in as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. An undersized pass rusher out of Sacramento State, Obinna was hoping to get a chance to impress the team as an edge player and potentially on special teams.

Likewise, Tony Brown was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at Colorado and was among the more accomplished players the Browns signed after the draft. In his final season in Boulder, Brown caught 56 passes for 707 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns now have 80 players on their roster, which now puts them in compliance with the roster limit agreed to in this season, trying to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection with teams.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baker Mayfield Posts Image of Quack Pushing Conspiracy Theories To Instagram

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted an image of debunked doctor and conspiracy theorist Dr. Stella Immanuel from his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

by

royks

Advantages, Challenges of Browns Splitting Into Two Teams For Camp

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned a plan to split the team into two teams, keeping them separate in an attempt to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Drew Forbes and Drake Dorbeck Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season For Cleveland Browns

The ongoing coronavirus continues to be the cause of players opting out and choosing to not participate in the 2020 season, Cleveland Browns see their first pair to do so.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Drew Forbes Decision a Difficult One, The Fallout For the Browns

Drew Forbes made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season over COVID-19, which is anything but a handout, and what the Cleveland Browns have to do now.

Pete Smith

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #1 Corner

The top position battle for the Cleveland Browns might come as a surprise, but it's the corner spot opposite Denzel Ward. Greedy Williams had a challenging rookie year and Kevin Johnson has battled injury in his career, but he was a good player this past season with the Buffalo Bills.

Pete Smith

Browns Waive Defensive Lineman Trevon Young

The Cleveland Browns have waived former practice squad player and defensive lineman Trevon Young.

Shawn Stevenson

by

BrandonLittle

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #2 Free Safety

Even though both players are slated to contribute this year, the battle for the Cleveland Browns starting free safety position will be an important one.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Players Report To Training Camp Masked Up

Training Camp is in the beginning stages as players from the Cleveland Browns arrived at camp today, one step closer to a hopeful season.

BrandonLittle

Browns Top 5 Position Battles In Training Camp: #3 Right Guard

Entering training camp, the Cleveland Browns have four starters set on the offensive line. The fifth, right guard, is the one they will decide in camp.

Pete Smith

Seahawks Trade For Jamal Adams, Pay A Hefty Price

The Seattle Seahawks made a big move, trading for Jamal Adams from the New York Jets. They paid a huge price to acquire him; one that the Cleveland Browns had no business considering.

Pete Smith