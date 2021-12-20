Skip to main content
    Browns Getting John Johnson III Back From COVID-19 List

    Cleveland Browns are getting back their top safety prior to Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
    Author:

    Cleveland Browns were hit hard with a rampant string of COVID-19 that went throughout the building. More than 20 players landed on the COVID-19 list and the game against the Las Vegas Raiders was eventually moved to Monday.

    With the game moving to today the Browns had a chance to get some players back. John Johnson III is the first player that will return for Cleveland thanks to game day testing. Johnson posted a video of the wrestler Undertaker rising to his Instagram, this was the first signal that Johnson is back.

    Getting Johnson back is huge since the team’s other two safeties are currently out. Johnson recently announced that he is indeed fully vaccinated. Cleveland was not lucky enough to get any other players back with today’s testing.

     Nick Mullens is in line to get the start for the Browns after both Case Keenum and Baker Mayfield tested positive again. Mayfield had previously stated he was asymptomatic and was feeling good. Nonetheless, the Browns starter still tested positive this morning.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Cleveland Browns John Johnson III celebrates his interception against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Cleveland, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 17-14. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns6
