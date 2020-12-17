Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Wyatt Teller Still Not Practicing Thursday, Other Questions Loom

Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice Thursday as the team has multiple key players that have been limited this week ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants.
The Cleveland Browns are still without their starting right guard Wyatt Teller as they hit the practice field on Thursday, which doesn't look good when it comes to his availability on Sunday against the New York Giants. The Browns have one more practice on Friday and if he hasn't practiced by then, the Browns will likely play the Giants with Chris Hubbard at right guard.

The good news for the Browns is that despite hurting his elbow in the game against the Baltimore Ravens, defensive end Myles Garrett has been full go in practice.

The Browns have corner Denzel Ward, tight end Austin Hooper and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on the practice field after missing the game against the Ravens, but they are all limited. Hooper might have the best chance to play with his neck injury, but it can be difficult to know with the injuries that Ward and Hodge suffered if they will be able to play, perhaps until the day of the game.

Corner Kevin Johnson has been limited with a toe injury, which combined with Ward's situation, could put the Browns in a difficult spot once again on gameday.

For the Giants, former Browns guard Kevin Zeitler has been limited this week with a shoulder injury.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries that will likely see Colt McCoy as the team's starting quarterback.

Corner Darnay Holmes is dealing with a knee injury, which becomes more problematic as the Giants placed the team's best corner James Bradberry on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Already shorthanded at corner, they can ill afford to lose any other corners.

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
