BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns GM Andrew Berry Conference Call Answering Questions About NFL Draft

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had a conference call ahead of the NFL Draft and after free agency. What would normally be a press conference became a conference call in no small part because Berry is still in Philadelphia due to COVID-19 concerns. He plans to move after the NFL Draft, but intends to be in Cleveland to run the draft.

Since Berry answered questions regarding the NFL Draft as well as free agency, this is being divided into a section focused on questions Berry answered specifically related to the draft, including the logistics involved as well as a section more focused on free agency questions and just overall philosophical questions.

Most of the questions were asking about concerns about the draft and measuring Berry's level of concern as to whether things would run smoothly. Berry seemed confident that the Browns would be ready and the changes being forced onto them this year would less chaotic than some have made them out to be. He seems entirely focused on evaluating talent and what could help the Browns. Berry wasn't worried about issues making trades.

The most important question that was asked was likely about the medical evaluations and potential players where they wouldn't get information. Again, Berry didn't seem concerned, noting that the NFL has acted in ways to help teams in this situation. He compared it mostly to getting accurate medical information on small school players.

Berry was asked a leading question about the 10th pick in the draft and offensive tackle, which Berry dismissed. Despite his answer, it certainly seems geared toward that position. As always, Berry gives some thoughtful answers that provide a lot of information, but don't specifically lead to any real conclusions about the Browns.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns GM Andrew Berry Answering Questions About Free Agency And Some Of His Philosophies

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the free agency and general football philosophy. There is another focused on the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Major Moves By Cleveland Browns Focused On 2020 Ignore Current Reality

COVID-19 has already made an impact on the 2020 NFL season and teams like the Cleveland Browns are at a disadvantage as a result. Major signings or trades focused on impacting this upcoming season ignore reality, would be a huge mistake.

Pete Smith

Yannick Ngakoue to the Cleveland Browns On Draft Day?

Yannick Ngakoue is intent on being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL Draft could potentially be the time it happens. The Cleveland Browns have been mentioned as one possible destination. It's possible, but is it realistic?

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Tease Uniform Release

In anticipation for their uniform release that is reportedly scheduled to happen on April 15th, the Cleveland Browns put out a teaser video on Thursday.

Pete Smith

Browns Potential Draft Target Grant Delpit Releases Video Running The 40

Grant Delpit, the reigning Jim Thorpe award winning safety from LSU, released a video of himself running the 40 that was tweeted out by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

How Long will Both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Remain in Cleveland?

Andrew Berry has to pay second contracts soon to his foundational talent. Maintaining cap space could result in Landry or Beckham being released in the future.

Shawn Stevenson

Kevin Hanson's 5-Round Mock Draft Produces Mixed Results For Browns

The Cleveland Browns come away with a mixed bag in the latest mock draft from Kevin Hanson of TheMMQB. Five rounds, no trades, which means five picks for the Browns, Hanson is on the right track, but it's difficult to believe the first pick comes to fruition.

Pete Smith

Analyzing the Cleveland Browns 2020 Overall Cap

The Browns have the most cap space in the NFL. GM Andrew Berry has plenty of flexibility to sign free agents and in 2021 he has big decisions for new contracts.

Shawn Stevenson

by

VMI1998

NFL Setting Up Safeguards Try To Eliminate Possibility of Technical Issues During Draft

With the to move to a virtual NFL Draft format, the NFL is doing everything they can to ensure the event goes smoothly in terms of potential technical errors.

Pete Smith

Browns 22nd in Jenny Vrentas's Power Rankings

Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB released her power rankings and had the Cleveland Browns 22nd. As much as one would like to argue that the Browns should be higher, and on talent, they deserve it, the unknown makes it more challenging.

Pete Smith