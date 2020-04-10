Browns GM Andrew Berry Conference Call Answering Questions About NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had a conference call ahead of the NFL Draft and after free agency. What would normally be a press conference became a conference call in no small part because Berry is still in Philadelphia due to COVID-19 concerns. He plans to move after the NFL Draft, but intends to be in Cleveland to run the draft.

Since Berry answered questions regarding the NFL Draft as well as free agency, this is being divided into a section focused on questions Berry answered specifically related to the draft, including the logistics involved as well as a section more focused on free agency questions and just overall philosophical questions.

Most of the questions were asking about concerns about the draft and measuring Berry's level of concern as to whether things would run smoothly. Berry seemed confident that the Browns would be ready and the changes being forced onto them this year would less chaotic than some have made them out to be. He seems entirely focused on evaluating talent and what could help the Browns. Berry wasn't worried about issues making trades.

The most important question that was asked was likely about the medical evaluations and potential players where they wouldn't get information. Again, Berry didn't seem concerned, noting that the NFL has acted in ways to help teams in this situation. He compared it mostly to getting accurate medical information on small school players.

Berry was asked a leading question about the 10th pick in the draft and offensive tackle, which Berry dismissed. Despite his answer, it certainly seems geared toward that position. As always, Berry gives some thoughtful answers that provide a lot of information, but don't specifically lead to any real conclusions about the Browns.