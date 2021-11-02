Browns Have no Plans to Trade Odell Beckham Jr. Today

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. will stick around in Cleveland for at least the remainder of the season.



Odell Beckham Jr. looks to be sticking around in Cleveland for at least nine more games. The team has no plans to trade the wide receiver, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

There was always a slim chance that Beckham would be traded by the deadline due to the nature that he just has not worked out in Cleveland. Since being traded to the Browns, Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfiekd have never been able to be on the same page consistently. Despite Beckham’s father flaunting that his son is often wide open, the two can’t connect very often.

On the season since returning from injury Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards. That is with just one reception for six yards in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Beckham has had a problem with drops, Mayfield has failed to hit him and his usage has been questionable at times. There’s plenty of blame to go around.

If the Browns were able to get a suitable trade offer the former all-pro wide receiver would be moved undoubtedly. It is not easy to trade his current contract with a cap hit of $15.7 million on the season. If Cleveland had any chance at trading him you would likely have to pay majority of his contract, like the Denver Broncos did with Von Miller yesterday. At that point the Browns would likely just keep the player they are paying for since he still won’t net a high draft pick likely.

The days are counting down when it comes to the last chance of Beckham and the Cleveland Browns working out together. Maybe a miracle is pulled out mid to late season, or Cleveland and Beckham will walk separate directions following the season.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.