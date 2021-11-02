Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Browns Have no Plans to Trade Odell Beckham Jr. Today

    It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. will stick around in Cleveland for at least the remainder of the season.
    Author:


    Odell Beckham Jr. looks to be sticking around in Cleveland for at least nine more games. The team has no plans to trade the wide receiver, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

    There was always a slim chance that Beckham would be traded by the deadline due to the nature that he just has not worked out in Cleveland. Since being traded to the Browns, Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfiekd have never been able to be on the same page consistently. Despite Beckham’s father flaunting that his son is often wide open, the two can’t connect very often.

    On the season since returning from injury Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards. That is with just one reception for six yards in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Beckham has had a problem with drops, Mayfield has failed to hit him and his usage has been questionable at times. There’s plenty of blame to go around. 

    Read More

    If the Browns were able to get a suitable trade offer the former all-pro wide receiver would be moved undoubtedly. It is not easy to trade his current contract with a cap hit of $15.7 million on the season. If Cleveland had any chance at trading him you would likely have to pay majority of his contract, like the Denver Broncos did with Von Miller yesterday. At that point the Browns would likely just keep the player they are paying for since he still won’t net a high draft pick likely.

    The days are counting down when it comes to the last chance of Beckham and the Cleveland Browns working out together. Maybe a miracle is pulled out mid to late season, or Cleveland and Beckham will walk separate directions following the season. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs with the ball after a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Have no Plans to Trade Odell Beckham Jr. Today

    10 seconds ago
    Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. Absence Caused Ripple Effect
    News

    Odell Beckham's Father Shares Video on Instagram

    2 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 8
    Featured Content

    Three Narratives Browns Must Dispel

    4 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) sheds a tackle from Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Browns Disappointment vs Steelers

    22 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns NFL tackle Jack Conklin
    News

    Jack Conklin Expected to Miss "Multiple Weeks"

    23 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Poor Return on Investment at Wide Receiver Impossible to Ignore After Steelers Loss

    Oct 31, 2021
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Browns Offense Cannot Get Out of Its Own Way in Loss to Steelers

    Oct 31, 2021
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) as Landry goes for a catch during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. The play was ruled incomplete. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Winners & Losers: Browns Fall at Home to Steelers

    Oct 31, 2021