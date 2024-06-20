Browns' Insider Has Some Good News Concerning Amari Cooper Contract Talks
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the team. He skipped organized team activities (which were voluntary) and also did not attend mandatory minicamp (which was not voluntary, hence the word "mandatory"), which has some wondering if Cooper will also hold out of training camp next month.
If the Browns aren't able to reach a new deal with Cooper by then, there probably is a good chance that Cooper will miss training camp, as well.
The good news is that Cleveland may be motivated to get something done before then to avoid that potential mess.
During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan on Thursday morning, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot said she feels the two sides will be able to strike a pact.
"Both sides should be able to find a path forward here," Cabot said. "I think there is a number that should work for both sides. I think there is a length of contract that they can both feel comfortable with."
Cabot added that Deshaun Watson placing his stamp of approval on Cooper may really push Cleveland to come to terms with the star pass-catcher.
"When your quarterback, when Deshaun Watson goes to bat for a player like that, and says he's the best in the game, I think that's telling," Cabot said. "He's putting his two cents in for the Browns to get this thing done. ... That was his vote of confidence in Amari Cooper, saying we need him on this football team to get done what we want to."
Some have expressed some concern over the idea of handing Cooper a lucrative long-term extension given the fact that he is 30 years old. Plus, while Cooper is certainly very good, he isn't on the same level as fellow receivers like Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown, all of whom secured new deals this offseason.
That being said, Cooper is clearly the Browns' No. 1 receiver. Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore represent solid secondary and tertiary options for Watson, but they absolutely are not top-tier wide outs.
If this standoff between Cooper and Cleveland continues into the regular season, the Browns could be in some trouble.
Cooper is entering the final year of his current deal and hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. He made his fifth trip to the Pro Bowl for his efforts.