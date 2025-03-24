Browns' Insider Reveals Update on Team's Interest in Shedeur Sanders
As the 2025 NFL Draft nears closer, the Cleveland Browns' selection at No. 2 overall has continued to be a hot topic of speculation.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been frequently predicted to end up in Cleveland throughout the offseason, although the Browns' trade for Kenny Pickett suggests that the former Steelers and Eagles passer could end up starting the 2025 season as a bridge quarterback.
Speaking on ESPN Cleveland on Monday morning, Browns analyst Tony Grossi said he thinks Cleveland could still look to take the talented Colorado passer with their first pick.
"I'm not ready to say they will pass on him," Grossi said. "I think he's still in the options there. They have a Pro Day with Shedeur and Travis Hunter on April 4th. If they pass on him, it means they just didn't consider him a top 20, top 16 quarterback, and the guy they're going to take is closely ranked to him and [the Browns] can take him later."
If Sanders is not the selection at No. 2, Grossi believes Cleveland could opt for his Colorado teammate, Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
"Aside from the position of quarterback, what's the major need?" Grossi said. "They need points. Other than a quarterback, who provides you points? Travis Hunter is also going to be at that April 4th Pro Day. I think that would be the decision the Browns make there."
Cleveland could also select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter to line up across from Myles Garrett, but Grossi's prediction seems to be that the Browns will address their positions of greatest need first.