Browns Showing Interest in Trey Hendrickson per Report

Josina Anderson is reporting that the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are three teams that are showing interest in free agent defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who won't be returning to the New Orleans Saints.

Because Hendrickson is one of the players that's a certainty to change teams, it's not a surprise that teams are going to put in work on them. Both Romeo Okwara and Shaq Barrett have already agreed to re-sign with their current teams, so while the Browns are investigating multiple options, Hendrickson is natural to be included.

His build at 6'4" and almost 270 pounds as well his up field, explosive style is a good fit for the Browns defensive scheme. He's coming off a monster season in terms of sacks. Hendrickson is an elite athlete and has never really been injured.

The question with him is whether he's going to produce outside of the Saints system where he was surrounded with talent. The physical tools are there, but he isn't as skilled as some of the other players on the open market in terms of defeating blocks.

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin may believe that he can get Hendrickson to improve in that area. Hendrickson's size and speed would be a good pairing with Myles Garrett and help collapse the pocket as well as potentially protect the second level defenders from blocks.

The Browns are a virtual guarantee to sign at least one free agent defensive end. Hendrickson is one viable option, but he's certainly not the only one.

