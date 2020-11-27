SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Rule Out Sheldrick Redwine, Jaguars Further Decimated By Injuries

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns ruled out safety Sheldrick Redwine as well as corner Denzel Ward for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars while calling safety Andrew Sendejo, center Nick Harris and guard Wyatt Teller questionable.

The good news for  the Browns is that Jedrick Wills returned to practice Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday with an illness. They also expect Ronnie Harrison to be able to play, despite the bone bruise he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles, which caused him to miss the second half of the game. he was a full participant in Friday's practce.

Likewise, reserve safety Jovante Moffatt was able to put in a full practice on Friday after two days of illness. The Browns may need him to be active as Sheldrick Redwine was ruled out with a knee injury. Andrew Sendejo is questionable with a groin injury. 

Nick Harris must have suffered an injury in practice as he is now questionable with an ankle issue. If Harris is unable to go, the Browns may need to activate Javon Patterson from the practice squad. He's their next man up if J.C. Tretter were to go down at the pivot.

The Browns are down Myles Garrett and Sione Takitaki to the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with missing Denzel Ward and now Redwine due to injury and their circumstances look pretty mild to what the Jaguars are dealing with for this week.

On offense, the Jaguars are going with Mike Glennon due to the thumb injury Gardner Minshew is still recovering. Wide receivers D.J. Chark and Chris Conley have both been ruled out of the game Andrew Norwell is out at left guard.

Defensively, they won't have Josh Allen rushing and have now ruled out Aaron Lynch, one of their reserves. 

The Jaguars also placed Chris Claybooks on injured reserve, which is the fourth corner they'll be missing this week. C.J. Henderson, D.J. Hayden and Sidney Jones are all already out at that position. The team will be relying on players including Luq Barcoo and Tre Herndon to try to fill the void.

The Jaguars do appear to be expecting tight end Tyler Eifert and linebacker Dakota Allen to play. Their left tackle, Cam Robinson, had a situation similar to Jedrick Wills in that he was will this week, but participated fully in Friday's practice.

Though the team has announced Glennon as the starter, they have not ruled out Minshew for this game. He's questionable with the thumb injury, but if he's available, it will likely be as an emergency option.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Waive Possible Wide Receiver Help in Kenny Stills, But There's a Problem

The Houston Texans have waived wide receiver Kenny Stills, who could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns, but because he's subject to waivers, the Browns may not have a chance.

Pete Smith

Raiders Keeping Takkarist McKinley For Now, Browns Looking Local For Help?

The Las Vegas Raiders are holding onto edge rusher Takkarist McKinley for the time being, which was someone the Cleveland Browns had been after, so they may be turning to a local option to fill the void on the edge against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jamal Davis II.

Pete Smith

Jaguars Provide Massive Opportunity For Browns Passing Game

The Cleveland Browns passing game has been impacted by weather for the past month, but has provided reasons for cautious optimism and the Jacksonville Jaguars are a good opportunity to showcase consistency and improvement.

Pete Smith

Porter Gustin Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced defensive end Porter Gustin would be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Things To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

A few things to be thankful for this thanksgiving when it comes to the Cleveland Browns and their 2020 season.

BrandonLittle

Jedrick Wills Remains Out With Illness, Will Need Another Negative Test To Play

Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills remains out with illness, not covid related as of yet.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles in their week eleven matchup. Live updates and commentary throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Chris Hubbard Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns activated offensive lineman Chris Hubbard from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday, which will enable him to play on Sunday.

Pete Smith

Browns Practice Down 8 Players Out of Caution, 2 For Illness, 4 With Injuries on Wednesday

As the Cleveland Browns try to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars, they were down a total of 14 eligible players between injury, illness and precaution with a positive COVID-19 test. The Jaguars have a laundry list of injuries they are dealing with as well.

Pete Smith

by

johnbachtell

Browns Place Sione Takitaki on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Linebacker Sione Takitaki was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday, which could rule him out for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and perhaps the Tennessee Titans.

Pete Smith