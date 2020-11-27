Browns Rule Out Sheldrick Redwine, Jaguars Further Decimated By Injuries

The Cleveland Browns ruled out safety Sheldrick Redwine as well as corner Denzel Ward for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars while calling safety Andrew Sendejo, center Nick Harris and guard Wyatt Teller questionable.

The good news for the Browns is that Jedrick Wills returned to practice Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday with an illness. They also expect Ronnie Harrison to be able to play, despite the bone bruise he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles, which caused him to miss the second half of the game. he was a full participant in Friday's practce.

Likewise, reserve safety Jovante Moffatt was able to put in a full practice on Friday after two days of illness. The Browns may need him to be active as Sheldrick Redwine was ruled out with a knee injury. Andrew Sendejo is questionable with a groin injury.

Nick Harris must have suffered an injury in practice as he is now questionable with an ankle issue. If Harris is unable to go, the Browns may need to activate Javon Patterson from the practice squad. He's their next man up if J.C. Tretter were to go down at the pivot.

The Browns are down Myles Garrett and Sione Takitaki to the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with missing Denzel Ward and now Redwine due to injury and their circumstances look pretty mild to what the Jaguars are dealing with for this week.

On offense, the Jaguars are going with Mike Glennon due to the thumb injury Gardner Minshew is still recovering. Wide receivers D.J. Chark and Chris Conley have both been ruled out of the game Andrew Norwell is out at left guard.

Defensively, they won't have Josh Allen rushing and have now ruled out Aaron Lynch, one of their reserves.

The Jaguars also placed Chris Claybooks on injured reserve, which is the fourth corner they'll be missing this week. C.J. Henderson, D.J. Hayden and Sidney Jones are all already out at that position. The team will be relying on players including Luq Barcoo and Tre Herndon to try to fill the void.

The Jaguars do appear to be expecting tight end Tyler Eifert and linebacker Dakota Allen to play. Their left tackle, Cam Robinson, had a situation similar to Jedrick Wills in that he was will this week, but participated fully in Friday's practice.

Though the team has announced Glennon as the starter, they have not ruled out Minshew for this game. He's questionable with the thumb injury, but if he's available, it will likely be as an emergency option.