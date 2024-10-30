Browns Jameis Winston Earns NFL Weekly Honor For Week 8 Performance
After just one start start for the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Jameis Winston is already earning the hardware.
Three days after leading the Browns to an improbable 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Winston was recognized by the NFL as the Week 8, AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Winston received the honor after completing 27-of-41 passes in Sunday's win, for 334 yards and three touchdowns. His third and final score came in the final two minutes of regulation, as he hooked up with young wideout Cedric Tillman for a 38-yard touchdown pass to propel the Browns to victory. The go-ahead touchdown capped off an impressive nine-play, 69-yard drive.
This marks the third time in Winston's career that he's earned one of the league's weekly awards. He earned NFC Offensive Player of the Year honors in Week 1 of the 2016 campaign, during his second season in the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 281 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a winning effort for the Bucs. During his final season in Tampa in 2019, Jameis earned the same honor for a Week 4 performance that saw him throw for 385 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
Here in Cleveland, Winston represents the first Browns QB to win AFC Offensive Player of the Week since Baker Mayfield in Week 7 in 2020. He is also the first Browns player to win the award since WR Amari Cooper did it in a record-setting effort in Week 16 of last season.