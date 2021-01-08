Browns Place Javonte Moffatt on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Javon Patterson From it

Friday, the Cleveland Browns placed safety Javonte Moffatt on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activate practice squad offensive lineman Javon Patterson from it ahead of what is likely their only practice of the week.

The Cleveland Browns are down yet another safety as they now place Javonte Moffatt on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but they do get some offensive line help back in the form of practice squad center Javon Patterson back from it.

Moffatt joins Ronnie Harrison on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, who was placed there on Wednesday and was the next man up as the backup strong safety behind Karl Joseph. The Browns did get back Andrew Sendejo back yesterday, which helps them at free safety.

Patterson is a center and guard on the practice squad, giving them some help as they are finally expected to practice on Friday.

The expectation is that Michael Dunn will play left guard against the Pittsburgh Steelers in place of Joel Bitonio, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Patterson enables them to have enough practice players so the defense can get enough work while Dunn can get every rep possible at left guard.

It's possible the Browns might rep some other guys at left guard like Cordel Iwuagwu or Anthony Fabiano, just to cover their bases, but with time being such a factor and only getting one practice this week ahead of their game, Dunn will likely be the sole focus.

The Browns still have Tedric Thompson if they need additional help at safety or they could opt to activate Elijah Benton from the practice squad. For now, the Browns are keeping their fingers crossed they don't have to take Joseph off the field, finding a way to beat the Steelers and get help back in time for the next round of the playoffs.