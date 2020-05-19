BrownsDigest
J.C. Tretter: "My Role Is To Help The Guys In The Room"

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter had a conference call with the media Tuesday. Much of the questions he was asked dealt more with his role as the NFLPA President and the circumstances regarding COVID-19, but he did answer a few questions specifically relating to the Browns.

New Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan pointed out in his conference call from last week that Tretter was the first person to reach out to get in contact with the rookies as they were drafted. Tretter was asked about it.

“That is my role. My role is to help the guys in the room, make sure they are comfortable and make sure they know they have guys looking out for them, will can be an asset for them and will help them with whatever they need. I wanted to first off congratulate them. It is a big day to be drafted and make sure they understood how big of an accomplishment that was, and then just make myself available to them if they ever need anything. Obviously, it is a weird time with everything being virtual so it is not that normal move from college to the pros. There is a lot of grey area, and they do not know what they should or should not be doing at this point. Just make myself available to them.”

There was a followup specifically referring to new center Nick Harris, who was picked in the fifth round, presumably to eventually take Tretter's job someday.

“Yeah, I am always going to answer questions. I have been doing that for years when anybody has questions about the way I see the game or the way I play. I am always available to answer questions.”

Tretter gave a little bit of insight into what it's like for rookies transitioning into the league and the offensive line room, virtually.

“This is [the rookies] first week in the meetings with us. We have our Zoom meetings as an offensive line, but a lot of it is different now. This will be my first year going through a virtual program. Usually, you have those times one on one in the facility where you have some downtime to get to know guys, and you just do not have that now. A lot of it is getting used to it obviously there. They went through rookie minicamp last weekend, and now into this week, a lot of it is just being there for when they need something or when they have a question and letting them get their feet under themselves as they just jump and get thrown right in to this virtual offseason.”

Lastly, Tretter was asked to give his initial impressions of the Browns new offensive tackles, Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin.

“Jedrick has been great. He seems like a really bright kid. He seems to just be excited to work. I have spoken a bunch to Jack. It is nice to have another veteran in the room who has been extremely experienced and one who has had a lot of individual success. He has been a great addition, too, of just being able to step in and pick up the system. I think he is kind of built for it. He has been a great guy, too, just to put in the room and another great personality. He kind of fits right in.”

