Cleveland Browns Place Jedrick Wills, Ryan Switzer On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Browns Place Jedrick Wills, Ryan Switzer On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were placing left tackle Jedrick Wills and wide receiver Ryan Switzer on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Switzer is on the team's practice squad.
The Cleveland Browns have placed left tackle Jedrick Wills and practice squad wide receiver and returner Ryan Switzer on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Both are being categorized as close contacts and if they continue to test negative, will be available to play against the New York  Jets this week.

In the mean time, the Browns will be practicing with what amounts to their third string tackle in Kendall Lamm. Chris Hubbard had been backing up four different spots on the line but with him lost for the rest of the season, Lamm is the next man up.

To this point, Lamm's most notable moment has been catching a touchdown pass on a tackle eligible play when he was brought in as a sixth lineman.

In 2019, Lamm was forced into action in the first game of the season after Greg Robinson was ejected for kicking a member of the Tennessee Titans. Lamm almost immediately injured his knee and was lost for much of the season, compromised for what little amount of the season he could contribute.

Before arriving to the Browns, Lamm was a reasonably solid tackle for the Houston Texans and the best member of a bad group at right tackle.

Switzer was brought in as an additional option to return kicks and punts. Unfortunately, injury forced him on injured reserve for a while and after only recently being activated, now finds himself on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns have been relying on Donovan Peoples-Jones as the team's punt returner and D'Ernest Johnson returning kicks. Johnson was limited in practice wednesday with a groin injury.

