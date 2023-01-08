Browns Jedrick Wills to have MRI, But Early Prognosis Promising

When offensive tackle Jedrick Wills went down grabbing his knee in the waning moments of the Cleveland Browns season, everyone immediately worries about the worst possible scenario. While still possible, Wills was optimistic about the prognosis.

The Cleveland Browns saw left tackle Jedrick Wills get bent over on one of the last plays of the game. It looked bad and he had to be helped off the field. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski would only say that Wills would have an MRI.

Wills spoke to the media, which is not often the case with injuries. He thinks he might only have a sprained MCL. The MRI will confirm the extent of the damage on Monday, but Wills said the pain has subsided since the injury occurred.

If Wills has only sustained a sprained MCL, that would be a major relief for the Browns. Avoiding surgery would be the best case scenario. He would be in a brace for a while, but not needing to go under the knife would likely result in the quickest recovery possible so he can attack the offseason.

Wills will be heading into a pivotal fourth season with the Browns. He's been wildly inconsistent to this point. Still only 23 years old, Wills has a ton of talent, but he has too many ugly lapses in his play.

Damage that would require surgery to his MCL would be frustrating for Wills, but still not the worst case scenario. So long as the ACL is intact, that would avoid catastrophe. If that were to happen, the Browns might have to shift their priorities this offseason to deal with the left tackle position.

For now, the hope is that it's a sprain and a complete recovery that won't impact his offseason work.