Browns John Johnson III Says Odell Beckham Jr. Coming Back

Browns safety John Johnson III gave a hint that OBJ could be returning for the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns cut Odell Beckham Jr. last season as it was just never really working out for either side. But, a reunion could be on the horizon according to one Browns player.

Safety John Johnson III said on his Instagram live that OBJ could be making a return. Johnson obviously has no choice in roster additions, but maybe he knows something that is not public yet.

“OBJ coming back. You ain’t hear it from me tho,” Johnson said.

Beckham is fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Los Angles Rams, but suffered a serious injury during the win. 

A torn ACL is going to keep the former Browns wideout out for at least the whole off-season.

In the meantime Browns traded for Amari Cooper, who will slide in two the team’s wide receiver one position.

If the Browns were to re-sign Beckham he would be the second option, maybe a better fit in Cleveland. He would now be playing with Deshaun Watson at the helm too.

Cleveland re-signing Beckham would mean that it likely never worked due to the quarterback at the time. Baker Mayfield.

Browns are likely to move on from Mayfield soon. Beckham and Mayfield in the same locker room would never work again after the fall out last season. It will be interesting to see if the Browns look for a reunion.

