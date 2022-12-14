Wednesday's injury report for Saturday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns has safety John Johnson III missing practice while Tyler Huntley was a full participant.

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, set to face off on Saturday thanks to the wonder of flex scheduling, kept a number of players out of practice on Wednesday to rest ahead of the game.

Lamar Jackson remains out for the Ravens, but Tyler Huntley was a full participant and looks to be on track to play Saturday. Huntley was taken out of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and put into the concussion protocol. Anthony Brown finished the game and helped secure the victory for the Ravens.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, pass rusher Justin Houston, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and corner Marcus Peters all sat out practice on Wednesday for rest. Former Browns guard Kevin Zeitler is limited as is tackle Morgan Moses. Their rookie punter Jordan Stout, taken the same round as the Browns took kicker Cade York was also limited with a knee issue.

Likewise, defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, wide receiver Amari Cooper left guard Joel Bitonio, right tackle Jack Conklin all sat for the Browns for the same reason. Wide receiver David Bell was out as he continues to recover from his thumb and toe injuries, though he played with them against the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed Friday's practice which typically means a player won't be active for the game, but he played and caught a handful of passes.

Safety John Johnson was out with a knee injury after being limited on Tuesday, which is the most notable issue the team is facing this week. Tight end David Njoku continues to recover from a knee injury.