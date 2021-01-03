Browns Place Kevin Johnson On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Promote A.J. Green

Saturday evening, the Cleveland Browns had to place corner Kevin Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activate A.J. Green for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Johnson is the team's starting slot corner, who was going to be penciled in to play for Denzel Ward, who is already on the Reserve/COVID-19, having tested positive earlier this week.

The Browns secondary is almost unrecognizable at this point as they will have Terrance Mitchell, Ronnie Harrison and Karl Joseph available for the game. After that, it's Sheldrick Redwine at free safety likely with Tedric Thompson active for the first time this year.

At corner, they will have Green, Robert Jackson, M.J. Stewart and Tavierre Thomas trying to fill the other two positions.

Even if the Browns win, they may not get Ward back and the question with Johnson is now whether it's a close contact or a positive test. A close contact, they could get him for the first round of the playoffs should they qualify. If it's a positive test, the Browns are at an overwhelming disadvantage.

The Browns have been solid when they have their top three corners available, but when they lose even one of them, the group falls apart.

A secondary that suffered multiple coverage breakdowns against the New York Jets in week 16, the Browns may be relying on multiple players who have not seen a defensive snap this season.