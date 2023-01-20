Browns Kevin Stefanski Talks About his Play Calling, any Thoughts on Giving it up

A hot topic is head coaches calling plays for their team. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski believes they'll continue to handle it the right way.

When teams lose there is going to be plenty of finger-pointing done by fans, that's just how it goes. One complaint by many this year was the play-calling of Kevin Stefanski, despite him running a top-10 offense with Jacoby Brissett leading the way.

On Friday, Stefanski talked about the play-calling a bit during his appearance with The Ken Carman Show.

"I look at everything about our operation, how we prepare and how we practice. I look at everything. I'll continue to look at everything. If I feel like there's a better way to do it, we would do it."

Alex Van Pelt provides offensive coordinator help to Stefanski in a way, but Stefanski has the final say in what the team is doing out there on Sundays.

Playcalling is a stressful thing, even the best of them will tell you that. Stefanski gave some insight into his thoughts on it.

"It's fun, maybe in the moment, it's exhausting. When it gets to gameday, you try to get out of the way as much as a possible. In terms of the play-calling, it's exhausting. You're spent after a game, you really are."

Stefanski pointed out how tough it is to call a play every 30 seconds while also needing to stay ahead.

Cleveland's head coach looks primed to continue handling the play-calling duties as he has since landing the Browns job. In the end, it should be the right choice if much of 2022 was any sign.

