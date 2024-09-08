Browns Key Offensive Weapon Considered Questionable In Second Half Vs. Cowboys
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is questionable to return against the Dallas Cowboys after exiting the game with an ankle injury during the third quarter.
The injury occurred just under four minutes into the second half, as Njoku caught a short pass from Watson and broke off a 29-yard play to help aid an eventual scoring drive for the Browns. After the play, Njoku was seen favoring his right leg as he made his way off the field with a member of the training staff.
He wound up stopping in the blue pop up tent along the sideline and eventually made his way to into the locker room. The 29-yard reception was the longest of the day for Cleveland as Njoku was also leading the team in passing when he left the contest. The 28-year-old had caught four passes for 44 yards up until that point.
The big gain by Njoku helped set up an eventual touchdown by the Browns, who trailed 27-3 at the time of his exit. Seven plays later though, quarterback Deshaun Watson found Jerry Jeudy for a six-yard touchdown to cap off a 12-play, 75-yard drive and cut the deficit to 17 points.
Along with Njoku the team later announced that linebacker Mohamoud Diabate had sufferded a hip injury and was ruled out for the remainder for the contest. Diabate was rotating in on defense throughout the afternoon and finished with two tackles.