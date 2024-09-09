Browns Key Offensive Weapon Considered Week-To-Week Ahead Of Week 2
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is considered week-to-week after leaving Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an ankle injury, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski
After making a 29-yard catch in the third quarter Njoku left the field with a member of Cleveland's training staff and made a visit to the team's medical popup tent along the sideline. Moments later he emerged from the tent but wound up being whisked away to the tunnel clearly favoring his right ankle. He was eventually announced as questionable to return but never did find his way back to the field.
As Njoku left the locker room later on he was seen with a walking boot on his right ankle. Later, reports from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network shared that the Browns feared their star tight end had suffered a high ankle sprain, which can vary in recovery time depending on the severity of the injury. Stefanski wouldn't confirm whether or not that report was accurate.
Despite leaving the game, Njoku still finished as the Browns leading receiver with four catches for 44 yards. He's one of only two tight ends Cleveland's active roster with the other is veteran Jordan Akins, which could leave the Browns extremely thin at the position if Njoku has to miss any amount of time.
"Working through all those type of things today and tomorrow," Stefanski said regarding how potentially bolstering their tight end room. "We have options and we'll work through 'em."
Along with Njoku, linebacker Tony Fields II and Maurice Hurst were also listed as "week-to-week," by Stefanski. Fields left Sunday's loss in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, while new of Hurst's ankle injury was more of a surprise on Monday.
Additionally, linebacker Mohamous Diabate falls into the same "week-to-week" category as his teammates after suffering a hip injury in the third quarter against Dallas and being ruled out pretty swiftly afterward.