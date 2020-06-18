Webster Slaughter, Joshua Cribbs Named To Browns Legends Class of 2020

The Cleveland Browns on Thursday announced that wide receiver Webster Slaughter and special teams ace Joshua Cribbs would be part of their 2020 Browns Legends class.

Slaughter was a second round pick out of San Diego State in 1986 who made an immediate impact on the Browns as a rookie. His first playoff game was in the AFC Divisional Playoff against the New York Jets in which he caught six passes for 86 yards.

The Browns were able to force overtime and win the game 23-20, sending them to the AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos. Bernie Kosar threw for what was then a record 489 yards, but the game took a toll on the Browns, including Kosar having his ribs broken by Mark Gastineau.

Slaughter made the Pro Bowl in 1989, recording 1,236 yards and six touchdowns on 65 receptions at an average of 19 yards per reception. In his six seasons with the Browns, Slaughter caught 305 passes for 4,834 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Joshua Cribbs was an undrafted free agent signing by the Browns after playing quarterback for Kent State in college. He transitioned to a returner and gunner that would occasionally operate as a quarterback, largely as a runner.

Cribbs made three Pro Bowls as a member of the Browns including 2007, 2009 and 2012. He set 11 franchise records and has a tie for the NFL record for kick return touchdowns in a career.

In 2009, an offense that was largely formulated out of spare parts under then head coach Eric Mangini, Cribbs was put at quarterback for the final four games of the season and the Browns swept all four games.