BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Webster Slaughter, Joshua Cribbs Named To Browns Legends Class of 2020

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns on Thursday announced that wide receiver Webster Slaughter and special teams ace Joshua Cribbs would be part of their 2020 Browns Legends class.

Slaughter was a second round pick out of San Diego State in 1986 who made an immediate impact on the Browns as a rookie. His first playoff game was in the AFC Divisional Playoff against the New York Jets in which he caught six passes for 86 yards.

The Browns were able to force overtime and win the game 23-20, sending them to the AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos. Bernie Kosar threw for what was then a record 489 yards, but the game took a toll on the Browns, including Kosar having his ribs broken by Mark Gastineau.

Slaughter made the Pro Bowl in 1989, recording 1,236 yards and six touchdowns on 65 receptions at an average of 19 yards per reception. In his six seasons with the Browns, Slaughter caught 305 passes for 4,834 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Joshua Cribbs was an undrafted free agent signing by the Browns after playing quarterback for Kent State in college. He transitioned to a returner and gunner that would occasionally operate as a quarterback, largely as a runner.

Cribbs made three Pro Bowls as a member of the Browns including 2007, 2009 and 2012. He set 11 franchise records and has a tie for the NFL record for kick return touchdowns in a career.

In 2009, an offense that was largely formulated out of spare parts under then head coach Eric Mangini, Cribbs was put at quarterback for the final four games of the season and the Browns swept all four games.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Tweets About Conversation With Dr. Anthony Fauci Regarding Feasibility Of Football

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta tweeted about a conversation he had with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease about the feasibility of football this fall.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea On Kareem Hunt: "I've Been Very Impressed With Him As A Receiver"

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was asked about the third receiver position and the possibility of Kareem Hunt contributing in that role in his conference call Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "He's Got Great Character, He's Highly Intelligent"

Chad O'Shea, the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Cleveland Browns had a conference call with the local media on Wednesday and one of the players he was asked about was Donovan Peoples-Jones, the rookie out of Michigan.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea On Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry: "They've Made A Lot of Progress"

As one would expect, much of the conference call with wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea focused on the team's top receivers, Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

Pete Smith

VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook Discusses Salary Cap Implications On Myles Garrett Contract

New Cleveland Browns Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook had a conference call on Thursday and one of the topics he addressed was the negotiations with Myles Garrett and the potential salary cap ramifications.

Pete Smith

Former Cleveland Browns Tackle Joe Thomas On Inequality: "I’ve learned that being “not racist” is just not good enough"

Joe Thomas may be higher on the list of likable people after his latest comments in a piece he wrote, showing what people need to do to fight racism.

BrandonLittle

NFL Responds to Dr. Fauci Concerns The Only Way They Can, Taking It One Step At A Time

The NFL's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Stills released a statement in response to concerns raised by Dr. Anthony Fauci, addressing them really the only way they can.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt Mentioned By Multiple Browns Coaches As Possible Third Receiver

Almost simultaneously via different forums Wednesday, two Cleveland Browns offensive coaches commented on the possible role for running back Kareem Hunt within the offense this year and what all he could do.

Pete Smith

Mike Florio: Teams May Not Take Full 90 Players To Camp

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source, suggested teams are considering taking fewer than the alotted 90 players to training camp this year in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, comply with regulations.

Pete Smith

Just Two Browns Players Makes ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team

ESPN released an All-Decade team focused entirely on the AFC North division and just two Cleveland Browns players were voted onto the team.

Pete Smith