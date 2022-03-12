Browns Linked to Deshaun Watson, Bucs Linked to Baker Mayfield

In light of news that the grand jury has determined they did not have enough evidence to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, multiple teams including the Cleveland Browns have been linked to the Texans signal caller as possible trade partners.

Multiple reports are saying the Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that have expressed interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and kept an eye on his legal proceedings. A grand jury declined to charge Watson over allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct from 22 women on Friday.

Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits which allege sexual assault and misconduct. However, with the criminal element presently out of the way, teams seem to be positioning themselves to potentially trade for the Texan quarterback.

Other teams mentioned include the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As it turns out, the Buccaneers have also been looking into Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and the shoulder injury he's currently rehabbing per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is one of a number of NFL luminaries that thought highly of Mayfield coming out of college. With Tom Brady retired, even if the team hopes he will reconsider, Mayfield could provide them a way to contend for the NFC South division in 2022.

All of these teams have been doing research on Watson's situation, some even hiring private investigators to keep tabs on everything going on with his legal situations as they evolve.

Meanwhile, Watson has a no-trade clause, so he could simply reject an overture from a team like the Browns. The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles were both rejected by Russell Wilson before he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

The accusations against Watson are of a disturbing and serial nature. A team would have to be extremely confident of the situation. The level of interest the Browns or any of these teams truly have in Watson remains to be seen. They do their due diligence on everything, but it doesn't always indicate their level of interest.

The price would be high in terms of the price to get him even if just replicates the price the Broncos paid for Wilson. The Broncos gave up two first round picks, two second round picks as well as a fifth round pick and three players including quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

Watson's contract with the Texans runs through 2025. If a team trades for him, Watson would be scheduled to earn $35 million in 2022, $37 million in 2023, and then both 2024 and 2025 are each worth $32 million.

A few teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins have reportedly declined to be part of any sweepstakes for Watson. The Browns don't typically respond to rumors, but if they aren't interested in Watson, they may want it to be known given the gravity of the situation.