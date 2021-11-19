Mayfield, Chubb and A Guy Named Tim Boyle in Line to Start Sunday

The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions finished practicing for the week and while the Browns will have Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb, the Lions are likely going to have backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

The Cleveland Browns not only have determined that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Detroit Lions, but running back Nick Chubb was cleared of COVID-19, practiced and looked ready to roll in practice, so he will be ready to roll.

The team also made the expected announcement that wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) as well as corners A.J. Green (concussion) and Troy Hill (neck) have been ruled out for the game.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was on a bike for Thursday's practice, but did participate on Friday. He's listed as questionable, although offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt seemed confident he'd be able to play.

Edge rusher Takkarist McKinley is also listed as questionable, though he practiced all week in a limited capacity. Like Jones, he's been dealing with a groin issue that has limited his capacity.

Meanwhile, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was idle for the third practice this week, so all signs point to Tim Boyle starting at quarterback this week.

Boyle is a fourth year pro who started his collegiate career at the University of Connecticut before spending his final year at Eastern Kentucky. His numbers at both colleges were remarkably underwhelming.

Before this season, Boyle was with the Green Bay Packers organization for three years. He has thrown four passes in his NFL career, completing three of them 15 yards.

Unless Goff's oblique is able to heal rapidly before Sunday, Boyle will get the first NFL start of his career against a Browns team that needs a win any way they can get it.

READ MORE: Julius Jones Execution Commuted by Oklahoma Governor