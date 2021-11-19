Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mayfield, Chubb and A Guy Named Tim Boyle in Line to Start Sunday

    The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions finished practicing for the week and while the Browns will have Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb, the Lions are likely going to have backup quarterback Tim Boyle.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns not only have determined that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Detroit Lions, but running back Nick Chubb was cleared of COVID-19, practiced and looked ready to roll in practice, so he will be ready to roll.

    The team also made the expected announcement that wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) as well as corners A.J. Green (concussion) and Troy Hill (neck) have been ruled out for the game.

    Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was on a bike for Thursday's practice, but did participate on Friday. He's listed as questionable, although offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt seemed confident he'd be able to play.

    Edge rusher Takkarist McKinley is also listed as questionable, though he practiced all week in a limited capacity. Like Jones, he's been dealing with a groin issue that has limited his capacity.

    Read More

    Meanwhile, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was idle for the third practice this week, so all signs point to Tim Boyle starting at quarterback this week.

    Boyle is a fourth year pro who started his collegiate career at the University of Connecticut before spending his final year at Eastern Kentucky. His numbers at both colleges were remarkably underwhelming.

    Before this season, Boyle was with the Green Bay Packers organization for three years. He has thrown four passes in his NFL career, completing three of them 15 yards.

    Unless Goff's oblique is able to heal rapidly before Sunday, Boyle will get the first NFL start of his career against a Browns team that needs a win any way they can get it.

    READ MORE: Julius Jones Execution Commuted by Oklahoma Governor

    Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback
    News

    Mayfield, Chubb and A Guy Named Tim Boyle in Line to Start Sunday

    26 seconds ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Nick Chubb Cleared from COVID-19 per David Njoku

    4 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Baker Mayfield Practices Thursday, Jared Goff Still Idle

    20 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns: Recapturing Baker Mayfield's Magic
    News

    Julius Jones Execution Commuted by Oklahoma Governor

    Nov 18, 2021
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Browns Destroyed by Patriots

    Nov 17, 2021
    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Baker Mayfield Expects to Play Against Lions But Misses Wednesday Practice

    Nov 17, 2021
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Jarvis Landry Says He's Not Getting the Ball So Much: Is Landry Right?

    Nov 16, 2021
    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Baker Mayfield: Where We are Now and Where We're Headed

    Nov 16, 2021