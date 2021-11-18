Baker Mayfield Practices Thursday, Jared Goff Still Idle

For Thursday's practice, the Cleveland Browns welcomed back several key players while the Detroit Lions continue to be without their starting quarterback and another key player was out after being a full participant Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns welcomed back a handful of players back to the practice field on Thursday including quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and defensive end Myles Garrett all participating.

Mayfield is still limited with the knee and foot issues in addition to his shoulder, but offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt made it clear he could have practiced on Wednesday but they held him out to rest. Landry and Jackson are both dealing with nagging knee injuries that have limited both of them the past few weeks while Garett was a full participant Thursday after missing Wednesday due to personal reasons. This is notable as Garrett has been limited quite a bit the past several weeks, so he may be getting healthier, which is welcome news for a team dealing with so many injuries.

Donovan Peoples-Jones tweaked his groin on Wednesday and spent Thursday on a stationary bike. J.C. Tretter was also out of this practice as he continues to deal with a knee injury that has been with him all season.

The Detroit Lions are dealing with their own issues as Jared Goff has not practiced yet this week as he continues to deal with an oblique issue. Taylor Decker, the best tackle on the Lions was also out Thursday with an elbow injury after not being on the injury report at all.

If the Lions were going to have an advantage anywhere, seemingly it would be their offensive line which also includes standout center Frank Ragnow and rookie Peneii Sewell. Should Decker be unable to play, that would be a significant loss.

Jermar Jefferson only carried the ball three times against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they included a 28-yard run and a touchdown. He suffered an ugly looking injury in the game and has not been able to practice.

