Baker Mayfield Expects to Play Against Lions But Misses Wednesday Practice

    • November 17, 2021
    Baker Mayfield Expects to Play Against Lions But Watches Wednesday Practice

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was among players that did not practice on Wednesday, though he did tell the media he expects to play this week against the Detroit Lions.
    On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns had their first practice of the week and were without a number of notable players including quarterback Baker Mayfield. Meeting with the media beforehand, Mayfield said he expects to play against the Detroit Lions, but watched practice on the side.

    In addition to the shoulder issue, the more pressing issues for Mayfield are his knee and foot. He said his knee went numb when he sustained the hit that knocked him out of the game against the New England Patriots.

    Jarvis Landry was unable to practice due to the knee injury that has been giving him problems. Myles Garrett did not practice for a personal reason.

    Donovan Peoples-Jones is listed as limited, though it's not clear what that means in this case. In the portion of practice open to the media, he landed and appeared to aggravate something and was addressed by a trainer. So perhaps he was limited going into the practice or he was limited as a result of whatever seemed to bother him as a result of the practice. Whether he finished practice is unclear.

    Jones has been dealing with groin issues dating back to the game against the Denver Broncos at least. He tweaked it during warmups and had to miss that game as well as against the Pittsburgh Steelers the next week. Perhaps he aggravated the pre-existing groin issue.

    Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced that running back Kareem Hunt would not return this week from the calf injury that put him on injured reserve. Between a forecast for less than stellar weather this week and perhaps because of the fact they are scheduled to play the Detroit Lions, the Browns may be giving him as much time as possible to be ready for the Baltimore Ravens the following week.

    If Hunt cannot return by then, he'll have the bye week before the rematch with the Ravens.

    For their part, the Lions are having their own problems as Jared Goff has been called 50-50 to play this week. Tim Boyle appears to be the next man up at quarterback if Goff is unable to play.

    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
