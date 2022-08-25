Browns Make Decision on Playing Starters Against Bears

Cleveland Browns will operate with starters for at least part of the game against the Chicago Bears.

For better or for worse, the Cleveland Browns starters are expected to play in their final dress rehearsal on Saturday. Jacoby Brissett will get the start against the Chicago Bears on Saturday evening, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to the media.

All starters that are healthy and up to par are expected to play at least a series against the visiting Bears. Stefanski said he will ‘play it by ear’ pertaining to how much the starters play. Right tackle Jack Conklin was ruled out, but very well could be fine for week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

It will be Justin Fields that the Browns go up against, as the Bears are expected to trot their starters out there as well. Injuries in the preseason are a hot topic, so it is surely a risk for both teams to play these starters for any extended time in a meaningless game.

