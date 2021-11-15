Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Mayfield Day to Day with Knee, A.J. Green in Concussion Protocol

    Monday, Cleveland Browns head coach provided updates to the injuries of multiple players including quarterback Baker Mayfield.
    In his press conference on Monday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski updated the team's injury situation, noting that corner A.J. Green is in concussion protocol and quarterback Baker Mayfield is day to day with knee contusion.

    Green joins rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in concussion protocol, who left the game after a hit on a kickoff return. The team diagnosed him with a concussion. Stefanski did not comment as to whether Green had a concussion, simply that he was in the protocol.

    Less than 24 hours after Mayfield did not seem overly confident about his status for the game against the Detroit Lions, Stefanski said he's day to day with the knee issue he's dealing with, adding “but feeling good about where he is”.

    The injury caused Mayfield to leave the game and be evaluated in the blue medical tent before returning to the sideline. After the game, Stefanski noted that Mayfield could have gone back into the game, but he made the decision to keep him out.

    Stefanski did not rule out the possibility that running back Kareem Hunt could potentially return from injured reserve this week. Hunt has missed the last four games due to a calf injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals.

    The team had provided an update on the status of corner Troy Hill earlier in the day,  saying that after not traveling home with the team Sunday night as he was in a local hospital out of precaution. Hill was released from the hospital later Sunday evening and was cleared to fly back to Cleveland. He was diagnosed with a neck strain.

    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) draws a penalty for a late hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
