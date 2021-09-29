September 29, 2021
Browns Wednesday Practice: Greg Newsome, Jedrick Wills, J.C. Tretter Out

Corner Greg Newsome, left tackle Jedrick Wills and center J.C. Tretter were all out of Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for the Minnesota Vikings.
When the Cleveland Browns take the practice field ahead in preparation for their game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, they will be without corner Greg Newsome (calf), left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) and center J.C. Tretter (knee).

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Newsome is out for this week, but will not go on injured reserve. If Denzel Ward's injury provides any kind of comparison for what Newsome looking at in terms of schedule, he could be out a few weeks. However, on social media, Newsome made it sound like a more positive prognosis, so it could be fewer than that, which would fit with not placing him on injured reserve.

Greedy Williams will step in for Newsome and will face the Vikings, playing across from Ward.

Wills had another game where his ankle was a struggle and missed time when he aggravated it. It appear as though he can't make it any worse, but rest is likely the only thing that will allow it to fully heal.

J.C. Tretter basically never practices as he grits and bears it through pain, so that's hardly a surprise.

There is good news, however. Jack Conklin is practicing, which means his knee has improved over the past two weeks. His play would certainly suggest he's feeling better.

The other important piece of news is that Chris Hubbard is back at practice. He has been out the past two weeks with a tricep injury he suffered in the first game of the year after he took the place of Wills when he injured his ankle.

Depending on how much he's improved, it's possible Hubbard could end up playing if it means allowing Wills to fully heal.

The Browns suffered a number of injuries to their offensive line at the same time, including their top three tackles. They came into the season with reserve guard Michael Dunn dealing with a back injury. The team may not be quite out of the woods, but getting their offensive line back healthy would provide a massive boost to this team.

READ MORE: Myles Garrett Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports


Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 26-6. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns9
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, facing, participates in drills with Greg Newsome II during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 15
Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
