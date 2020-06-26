ESPN Analysts Introduces Potential Deal For Cleveland Browns To Aquire Yannick Ngakoue

Cleveland Browns have been linked to the likes of Jadeveon Clowney and Everson Griffin the last few months, neither seems likely at this point as the team and Clowney can’t come to an agreement on money. Also, the fact that it seems Clowney may just not want to be in Cleveland, which is fine. Cleveland has made no known offer to Cleveland, so that seems to be off the table as well. The Browns have been linked to Yannick Ngakoue in a lighter sense, but it would take a trade for that to happen.

ESPN’s Field Yates proposed a makeshift trade that would sent Ngakoue to Cleveland for tight end David Njoku and a 2021 second-round pick. Jacksonville Jaguars’ fans may want more for their young pass rusher, but that’ll be hard to do. Ngakoue will be playing on a franchise tag, so any team that would acquire him would need to extend him for the trade to even make sense.

David Njoku is an interesting young piece that could attract a team such as the Jaguars. 2019 was a bad one for Njoku where he played in just four games after being injured, then the lousy thinking by Freddie Kitchens. 2018 was a much better one, close to 650 yards on 56 catches, a vital part of the Browns offense. Njoku isn’t 24 years old yet, as athletic of a tight end you will find and he can move. Questionable hands at times but Njoku combines a 6-foot-4 frame with a big vertical, working as a potential big time target. Any team would be enticed by the upside that Njoku still possesses.

Cleveland would need to pay Ngakoue at least 20 million a year. Combining well over 40 million a year once you add in what Myles Garrett will be making, it’s doubtful Cleveland would make this move. That’s unless Cleveland thinks they can absolute win it all within the next couple years and want to go all in. Ngakoue has combined for 37 sacks over his four years in the NFL, one of the more underrated defensive ends in the league. Also, he’s done this all while staying healthy, missing just one game over those four years.

All in all, it’s doubtful that Cleveland would make this move. They believe in their young tight end, that he can bounce back in an offense that will use the tight end a ton. Even with the signing of Austin Hooper, Cleveland still has big plans for Njoku. To say the least, a solid mock up trade by Field Yates.