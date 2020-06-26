BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

ESPN Analysts Introduces Potential Deal For Cleveland Browns To Aquire Yannick Ngakoue

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns have been linked to the likes of Jadeveon Clowney and Everson Griffin the last few months, neither seems likely at this point as the team and Clowney can’t come to an agreement on money. Also, the fact that it seems Clowney may just not want to be in Cleveland, which is fine. Cleveland has made no known offer to Cleveland, so that seems to be off the table as well. The Browns have been linked to Yannick Ngakoue in a lighter sense, but it would take a trade for that to happen.

ESPN’s Field Yates proposed a makeshift trade that would sent Ngakoue to Cleveland for tight end David Njoku and a 2021 second-round pick. Jacksonville Jaguars’ fans may want more for their young pass rusher, but that’ll be hard to do. Ngakoue will be playing on a franchise tag, so any team that would acquire him would need to extend him for the trade to even make sense. 

David Njoku is an interesting young piece that could attract a team such as the Jaguars. 2019 was a bad one for Njoku where he played in just four games after being injured, then the lousy thinking by Freddie Kitchens. 2018 was a much better one, close to 650 yards on 56 catches, a vital part of the Browns offense. Njoku isn’t 24 years old yet, as athletic of a tight end you will find and he can move. Questionable hands at times but Njoku combines a 6-foot-4 frame with a big vertical, working as a potential big time target. Any team would be enticed by the upside that Njoku still possesses.

Cleveland would need to pay Ngakoue at least 20 million a year. Combining well over 40 million a year once you add in what Myles Garrett will be making, it’s doubtful Cleveland would make this move. That’s unless Cleveland thinks they can absolute win it all within the next couple years and want to go all in. Ngakoue has combined for 37 sacks over his four years in the NFL, one of the more underrated defensive ends in the league. Also, he’s done this all while staying healthy, missing just one game over those four years.

All in all, it’s doubtful that Cleveland would make this move. They believe in their young tight end, that he can bounce back in an offense that will use the tight end a ton. Even with the signing of Austin Hooper, Cleveland still has big plans for Njoku. To say the least, a solid mock up trade by Field Yates. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Kevin Stefanski On Baker Mayfield: "I've Been Very Impressed With the Work He's Put In"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was only asked one direct question about Baker Mayfield in his conference call on Thursday, which is notable.

Pete Smith

Andrew Berry's Thoughtful Light Touch Exemplified In Be The Solution Initiative

When George Floyd was murdered, it sparked a nation, prompting the question of how the Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry would respond. Berry's thoughtful response is consistent with who he's always been.

Pete Smith

ESPN: Cleveland Browns 2017 Team Not One Of The Worst In The Last Decade

The Cleveland Browns 2017 was terrible by all means, but one ESPN analysts says they’re not one of the worst teams in the last decade.

BrandonLittle

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Importance of Conversations With Kids on Racism

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has high praise for general manager Andrew Berry, discusses how important it is to educate kids on today’s problems.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski: “All Offseason Long, We've Had a Plan and We're Ready to Pivot”

The pandemic has sports still feeling uncertain, Kevin Stefanski gives an update from the team's point of view.

BrandonLittle

Austin Hooper Explains To Jim Rome Why He Chose The Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper was a guest on The Jim Rome Show and explained why he chose the Browns and what he thinks about his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

NFL Makes Prudent Decision Postponing Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Ceremony Until 2021

The NFL announced that this year's Hall of Fame enshrinement as well as the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will be postponed until 2021; a move they had to make.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield One Of The Best At Making Things Happen Downfield

Analysis shows that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fits right in with the best when it comes to downfield play, making things happen.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt As The Joker

In the last few weeks, there has been a significant focus on the role Kareem Hunt will have in the Cleveland Browns offense. The Browns are going to focus on getting their best 11 offensive players on the field, which will have Kareem Hunt line up all over the field.

Pete Smith