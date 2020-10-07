Browns Moving Up In Power Rankings

Albert Breer of TheMMQB released Power Rankings this week and the Cleveland Browns find themselves 13th, coming off of their big win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Beyond all of the reasons to be increasingly optimistic about the Browns, this comes down to simple math. With an expanded playoff field, 14 teams will make the playoffs this season and if the season were to end today, the Browns would qualify, so it's really difficult to justify having them lower than 14th.

The Philadelphia Eagles, despite being in first place in the NFC East, are 15th because of their putrid 1-2-1 record.

So long as the Browns find themselves as a playoff team, it's going to be incredibly difficult to keep them out of the top 14. At that point, it's arguing the merits of their team against other playoff teams.

For now, the Browns have a difficult test ahead of them in the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are the best defense in the league through a month in the season, giving up the fewest points, yards and passing yards in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Browns have the top rushing attack in the NFL and have averaged 39.3 points per game over the past three weeks.

Per Breer's rankings, the Colts are currently 9th on the prowess of that defense and improved play from Philip Rivers. After that, the Browns go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are currently 5th in these rankings.

The Browns aren't going to apologize for who they've beaten nor should they, earning the 3-1 record they have. Nevertheless, the next two weeks will be a good measuring stick in terms of the growth the Browns have enjoyed over the past month and give a glimpse of what they can achieve this season.