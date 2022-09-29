Browns Myles Garrett Cited Following his Single Car Accident

Following the single car accident that left Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett with multiple injuries, Garrett has been cited for failure to control. According to reports from the Ohio Highway Patrol, Garrett was traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone in his 2021 Porsche.

The star defensive end was also cited for the speed he was traveling. This is not Garrett’s first ticket since arriving in Cleveland for speeding. As of today, Garrett is back in Berea with the team and his status for Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons is up in the air.

A few days ago, Garrett struck a fire hydrant before flipping his car multiple times after swerving to avoid an animal on the road.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Digest Week 4 Staff Picks

Myles Garrett Suffered Shoulder Sprain, Other Injuries in Car Accident

Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined

Browns Myles Garrett Involved in Car Accident Following Practice

Browns Nick Chubb up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Again

Browns Jacoby Brissett Ranks High in QBR Through Week 3

With Difficult Schedule on Horizon, can Jacoby Brissett Continue Playing at High Enough Level?

Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers

Balanced Browns Attack Produces Multiple Standout Performances

Browns Anthony Walker Jr. Leaves Game with Serious Leg Injury

CB Joe Haden to Retire as Member of Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program