Browns Myles Garrett Says Music may Have Helped This Defense

The last couple of games, the Cleveland Browns have put a different defense on the field than the first six games.

Following the bye week, the Cleveland Browns want to keep the defensive momentum carrying on from the Cincinnati Bengals game. The defense has seen a positive shift in their play in the last couple of games.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett joked at what the energy shift could have come from.

“We don’t usually play music in the locker room, (then) all of a sudden guys are flying around and making plays all over the field,” Garrett told the media on Friday.

“Maybe we need to play more music. I don’t know if it was the 90s rap but we have to find something that everybody can get jamming to and wanting to play as hard as they can with.”

If it’s as simple as pregame music getting the team focused, they may want to turn the volume up. Up next is a tough task in a very quick Miami Dolphins offense. Cleveland will need to come ready to play on Sunday.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

