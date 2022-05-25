Browns Myles Garrett Speaks out After Shooting in Texas

Cleveland Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett has never been one to be quiet about issues that the country we live in faces. This morning, the All-Pro defender shared his thoughts after upwards of 20 people were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“So an 18-year-old kid is legally within his rights to buy multiple ARs and a pistol online, going on to kill 21 or more people. While a woman In the states can't even have full autonomy of her body in the US? Sh*t just doesn't make sense. It's pathetic,” Garrett said on a Twitter post.

Garrett did not stay quiet about these issues, instead, he used his platform to speak out, as many athletes do now. Athletes and celebrities have bigger platforms now, than ever.

The Browns superstar did not stop there. He shared what many people think, why the United States deals with these issues when many other places do not.

This isn't the 17/1800's. We aren't taking our muskets out the closet to defend our country,” Garrett said. “We aren't minutemen. No other country has near the amount of mass shootings as we do and we say the same sh*t every single time. Prayers and condolences that aren't bringing and of those loved ones back or easing any of those broken hearts.”

Garrett, who comes from Texas, let it be known he doesn’t care what anyone thinks about his post. He is just another person who is fed up with these happenings.

If you have a problem with what I've said, I could not give a da*n. Stop normalizing the death of innocents by troubled individuals and rationalizing it with the idea of safety. It isn't safe. We see that on the news every week.”

