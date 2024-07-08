Browns' Nick Chubb Earns Massive Recognition From NFL Executives
No one knows for sure when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will retake the field after the four-time Pro Bowler suffered a devastating knee injury early last season.
Chubb himself has not ruled out a Week 1 return, and his recovery is apparently going incredibly well. Still, it seems hard to imagine the star rusher returning to the gridiron that quickly after sustaining significant structural damage to his knee last September.
But regardless of whether or not he is healthy, Chubb is still greatly feared by NFL coaches and executives.
In a recent survey of coaches, scouts and execs conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Chubb was ranked the third-best halfback in football behind Christian McCaffrey and Breece Hall.
The fact that Chubb remains so highly regarded in spite of all the questions surrounding his future demonstrates just how dominant he is when he is healthy.
Chubb, who played his collegiate football at the University of Georgia, was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
After a strong rookie campaign in which he registered 996 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, Chubb went on to make four straight Pro Bowls, with his best season coming in 2022 when he racked up 1,525 yards and 12 scores while averaging five yards per carry.
The 28-year-old boasts a robust lifetime average of 5.3 yards per attempt and has never logged less than five yards per tote in any one individual season. He topped out at 5.6 yards per carry, which he achieved back in 2020.
Hopefully, Chubb can get healthy and continue terrorizing defenses in 2024.