Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer

The Cleveland Browns have their fair share of players missing time early in training camp. New starting center Nick Harris is the latest member of the Browns to exit practice early.

Harris was able to walk inside Berea with a trainer, under his power. The 2020 fifth-round draft pick is set to take over for J.C. Tretter, who was cut from the roster as a cap casualty. Cleveland has been molding Harris to take over for Tretter for two seasons.

In 2020 and 2021, Harris received two starts for the Browns each year. Against the Packers, last season is when it looked like Harris had the traits over a quality center in this league.

Ethan Pocic took over for the rest of practice, a free agent signed from the Seattle Seahawks.

Amari Cooper returned to practice for the Browns after tweaking his ankle, so there is some good news. Anthony Schwartz and David Bell are not far off getting back on the field either.

We will have an update on the injury as soon as it is available.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

