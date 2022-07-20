Browns not Expected to Make Move for 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo

Cleveland Browns seem content with their current quarterback room, and are not expected to chase 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo

With question marks on how much Deshaun Watson will be available this year, there have been growing rumors that the Browns would go after another quarterback. That quarterback is not expected to be Jimmy Garoppolo, per multiple reports.

Browns Digest can confirm that the Browns checked in on the Garoppolo situation earlier in the off-season. This was when Watson came into play that kind of killed anything on that front. Cleveland brought in Jacoby Brissett for a reason, and that reason is likely to operate the offense for the first few weeks at least. The total number depends on how long Watson is suspended.

Cleveland was never going to trade for the contract that Garoppolo is currently in the last year of, but he could have been an option if he was cut from the 49ers’ roster.

This is the second time that it has been rumored heavily for a team-up between the Browns and Garoppolo. The first time was when he was a backup to Tom Brady in New England.

There is the possibility the Browns add a quarterback, they very well could to back up Brissett. Or else they’re riding with Josh Dobbs, who is currently on the team as well.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.