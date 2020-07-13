BrownsDigest
Barnwell: Browns Weaponry Rated 2nd Best In League

Pete Smith

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked weapons for every NFL team and the Cleveland Browns ranked second this year after finishing third in 2019.

A lofty ranking, which includes a cautionary tale, the Browns had a stacked group of weapons for the 2019 season and it didn't deliver the highly anticipated wins. Nick Chubb was fantastic and Jarvis Landry had arguably the second best season of his career. Odell Beckham was voted to the Pro Bowl despite having the worst season of his career, Kareem Hunt's impact was muted and players like David Njoku and Rashard Higgins experienced lost seasons.

Unknown last year at this point, Freddie Kitchens was incapable of being the head coach of an organization and both Landry and Beckham were already injured, then playing through the entire season while basically not being able to practice, resulting in offseason surgeries for each.

The Browns signed Austin Hooper, who should be a nice upgrade in the middle of the field, and while David Njoku can ask for a trade, the organization has no interest in giving him one.

Everything this offseason was done with the intent of putting Baker Mayfield in position to succeed. Beyond adding Hooper, they signed Jack Conklin to play right tackle and drafted Jedrick Wills to play left tackle. They also hired legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

There are any number of reasons the Browns offense should be a juggernaut. The problem is that the only player's production which can be put in pen is Chubb. Short of an injury, Chubb will be great. He's been great since he stepped on the field in Cleveland.

Everything else that is optimistic about this offense is based in Chubb being great. Baker Mayfield should be substantially improved from last year. Hunt isn't suspended and the Browns added a fullback in Andy Janovich, which should help him have a far bigger impact.

Landry should be fine. He was terrific in 2019 after a mediocre 2018 season. Beckham needs a great 2020 after being anything but the past three seasons. Hooper should provide a benefit and Njoku needs to focus on his development, because it's set up for him to be successful.

The challenge for the Browns is that they have all of these potentially volatile elements in a year with no minicamps or OTAs. Even with Chubb who is going to be great, the offensive line needs time to work together as they install this wide zone scheme. Everything in the passing game has to have the time to click.

Kevin Stefanski, the first year head coach, was immediately provided with a significant hurdle to clear, trying to navigate an offseason rife with serious social issues and a pandemic and getting a football team prepared to play. There's no questioning the talent the Browns have at their skill positions, but as was the case in 2019, so much of it continues to be based in potential. One would like to think the team can't experience the same level of bad luck they did last year, but they have to prove they are as good as this suggests.

Jadeveon Clowney A Tantalizing Option, Olivier Vernon Always Made More Sense

The temptation to sign Jadeveon Clowney is obvious, but Olivier Vernon made more sense for the Cleveland Browns and what they want to do on defense.

Pete Smith

Browns, Third Round Pick Jacob Phillips Agree To Contract

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with third round pick Jacob Phillips, linebacker out of LSU, leaving them with just one unsigned member of their 2020 draft class.

Pete Smith

Should Myles Garrett Pioneer The Contract Structure Pat Mahomes Didn't?

The disappointing aspect of the Pat Mahomes deal with the Kansas City Chiefs was that it didn't end up being based off of a percentage of the salary cap as had been reported. Myles Garrett, currently negotiating an extension with the Cleveland Browns, might consider going that route.

Pete Smith

Dopeitsparish

NFL Personnel Votes On Best Running Backs In League, Appear Too Low On Cleveland’s Nick Chubb

In today’s NFL there are a ton of good running backs. In a project conducted by ESPN, they list the best running backs according to NFL personnel. Nick Chubb appears to be to low on this one.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Announce Plan For 2020 Season Ticket Holders

With things still remaining uncertain, the Cleveland Browns have went forward with plans for the 2020 season ticket holders.

BrandonLittle

Ivy League News Real Cause For Concern

Multiple reports are saying the Ivy League is going to announce they will not play sports this fall. There are some suggesting they may try to play them in the spring, but that's not an option for the NFL.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle

2020 Fantasy Outlook: Reasons To Avoid Odell Beckham

As fantasy owners prepare to pick their teams this year, there are some players that will come with a level of risk that might be prohibitive. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham could be great, but there are reasons to be cautious.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Launches A 5K Run To Support Alzheimers

Myles Garrett is back in the news for more charitable work, which shows who he has become at this point in his career.

BrandonLittle

Baltimore Ravens Implement Plan For Fans That Could Be An Example For The Rest Of The NFL

The Baltimore Ravens are putting together a plan for fans when it comes to seating and season ticket holders. Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL could very well do something similar.

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign Jedrick Wills To Fully Guaranteed Contract

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with first round pick Jedrick Wills, who signed his four-year contract worth $19.702 million on Tuesday.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle