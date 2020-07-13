Barnwell: Browns Weaponry Rated 2nd Best In League

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked weapons for every NFL team and the Cleveland Browns ranked second this year after finishing third in 2019.

A lofty ranking, which includes a cautionary tale, the Browns had a stacked group of weapons for the 2019 season and it didn't deliver the highly anticipated wins. Nick Chubb was fantastic and Jarvis Landry had arguably the second best season of his career. Odell Beckham was voted to the Pro Bowl despite having the worst season of his career, Kareem Hunt's impact was muted and players like David Njoku and Rashard Higgins experienced lost seasons.

Unknown last year at this point, Freddie Kitchens was incapable of being the head coach of an organization and both Landry and Beckham were already injured, then playing through the entire season while basically not being able to practice, resulting in offseason surgeries for each.

The Browns signed Austin Hooper, who should be a nice upgrade in the middle of the field, and while David Njoku can ask for a trade, the organization has no interest in giving him one.

Everything this offseason was done with the intent of putting Baker Mayfield in position to succeed. Beyond adding Hooper, they signed Jack Conklin to play right tackle and drafted Jedrick Wills to play left tackle. They also hired legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

There are any number of reasons the Browns offense should be a juggernaut. The problem is that the only player's production which can be put in pen is Chubb. Short of an injury, Chubb will be great. He's been great since he stepped on the field in Cleveland.

Everything else that is optimistic about this offense is based in Chubb being great. Baker Mayfield should be substantially improved from last year. Hunt isn't suspended and the Browns added a fullback in Andy Janovich, which should help him have a far bigger impact.

Landry should be fine. He was terrific in 2019 after a mediocre 2018 season. Beckham needs a great 2020 after being anything but the past three seasons. Hooper should provide a benefit and Njoku needs to focus on his development, because it's set up for him to be successful.

The challenge for the Browns is that they have all of these potentially volatile elements in a year with no minicamps or OTAs. Even with Chubb who is going to be great, the offensive line needs time to work together as they install this wide zone scheme. Everything in the passing game has to have the time to click.

Kevin Stefanski, the first year head coach, was immediately provided with a significant hurdle to clear, trying to navigate an offseason rife with serious social issues and a pandemic and getting a football team prepared to play. There's no questioning the talent the Browns have at their skill positions, but as was the case in 2019, so much of it continues to be based in potential. One would like to think the team can't experience the same level of bad luck they did last year, but they have to prove they are as good as this suggests.