Browns Opt Not to Tender Two Players

Cleveland Browns will not be tendering Stephen Carlson, as well as a kicker.

Cleveland Browns have opted to not tender a pair of players, according to two separate reports. Tight end Stephen Carlson could return according to a report.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin was not tendered either.

Carlson appeared in two games in 2021 before suffering a season ending injury. Carlson was known for his blocking skills, has just six catches in 27 games.

McLaughlin handled the kicking duties in 2021, while making 15-of-21 kicks. McLaughlin made 36-of-37 extra points. Kicking woes added up late in the season for the kicker.

