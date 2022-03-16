Skip to main content

Browns Opt Not to Tender Two Players

Cleveland Browns will not be tendering Stephen Carlson, as well as a kicker.

Cleveland Browns have opted to not tender a pair of players, according to two separate reports. Tight end Stephen Carlson could return according to a report.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin was not tendered either.

Carlson appeared in two games in 2021 before suffering a season ending injury. Carlson was known for his blocking skills, has just six catches in 27 games.

McLaughlin handled the kicking duties in 2021, while making 15-of-21 kicks. McLaughlin made 36-of-37 extra points. Kicking woes added up late in the season for the kicker.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

CA2BAF74-A5CE-4B25-83BD-3E28CF4A2277
News

Browns bringing back OL Chris Hubbard on a one year deal

By Brandon Little41 minutes ago
Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Panthers signing WR Rashard Higgins to a one year deal

By Brandon Little1 hour ago
Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Avoid Sunk Cost Fallacy, Opening Up Options on Offense

By Pete Smith2 hours ago
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns to Re-Sign LB Anthony Walker Jr.

By Pete Smith5 hours ago
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates Austin Hooper's touchdown against the New York Giants in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Cle
News

Browns Release Tight End Austin Hooper

By Brandon Little5 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Make Their Pitch to Deshaun Watson as Baker Mayfield's Days Appear Numbered

By Pete Smith6 hours ago
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam watches as the team warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Quarterback Questions Take Backseat to Ownership's Role

By Pete Smith15 hours ago
Bears wide receiver Jakeem Grant (17) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Apc Packers Vs Bearsb Grant 121221wag
News

Browns Agree to Deal with WR Jakeem Grant

By Pete Smith15 hours ago