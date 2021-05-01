Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Pick Anthony Schwartz With 91st Pick

With the 91st pick in the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Anthony Schwartz, a wide receiver and speedster out of Auburn.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns used the 91st pick in the NFL Draft to select Anthony Schwartz, wide receiver from Auburn. Schwartz is a player with Olympic caliber speed. He ran a 4.27 at his Pro Day at 6' 186 pounds.

Extremely young at just 20 years old, Schwartz is still in his relative infancy as a receiver prospect. His draw is speed and the Browns were pretty determined to add more of it to their wide receiver group.

When Odell Beckham was down with injury, it stuck out like a sore thumb how little the Browns could threaten opponents down the field.

For Auburn, Schwartz certainly did his share of going deep down the field, but they also utilized him on some jet sweeps and quick passes to try to get the ball to him in space. When he's got a crease, he's a huge threat to go all the way but he's so raw in terms of route running and even how he runs with the ball.

This isn't all that different from the approach the Browns took last year with Donovan Peoples-Jones out of Michigan, who was also quite raw, but it was the difference between round three on Schwartz and round six on Jones.

Schwartz has a great athletic profile and some decent production. He's a project but the Browns may be able to find ways to use him as a pure deep threat and let Baker Mayfield air the ball out more.

READ MORE: Mack Wilson Reacts to Browns addition of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) catches a long pass for a touchdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Auburn defeated Tennessee 30-17.
News

Browns Pick Anthony Schwartz With 91st Pick

198878FB-FF0D-421F-9B29-4215AC50C2A9
Featured Content

Draft Grades For Every Second Round Pick In The 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, United States; A pedestrian bridge with the words \"Take the Stage\" prior to the 2021 NFL Draft at the intersection of Prospect Ave and Ontario St. in downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

2021 NFL Draft Day Two - Draft Tracker

5B3E6C14-7222-4852-A244-8DA0158066BC
News

Mack Wilson Reacts To Browns Selection Of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Dec 5, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Trade Up to 52nd Pick With Carolina, Select Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/S Notre Dame

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) waits on the snap during the third quarter of the game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Day Two Draft Prospects for the Cleveland Browns

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Rutgers
News

TheMMQB Day 2 Mock Draft has Browns Add Firepower

Oct 10, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws to running back Travis Etienne (9) against Miami Hurricanes defensive line Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first quarte at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Draft Grades For Every First Round Pick In The 2021 NFL Draft