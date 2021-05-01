Browns Pick Anthony Schwartz With 91st Pick

With the 91st pick in the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Anthony Schwartz, a wide receiver and speedster out of Auburn.

Extremely young at just 20 years old, Schwartz is still in his relative infancy as a receiver prospect. His draw is speed and the Browns were pretty determined to add more of it to their wide receiver group.

When Odell Beckham was down with injury, it stuck out like a sore thumb how little the Browns could threaten opponents down the field.

For Auburn, Schwartz certainly did his share of going deep down the field, but they also utilized him on some jet sweeps and quick passes to try to get the ball to him in space. When he's got a crease, he's a huge threat to go all the way but he's so raw in terms of route running and even how he runs with the ball.

This isn't all that different from the approach the Browns took last year with Donovan Peoples-Jones out of Michigan, who was also quite raw, but it was the difference between round three on Schwartz and round six on Jones.

Schwartz has a great athletic profile and some decent production. He's a project but the Browns may be able to find ways to use him as a pure deep threat and let Baker Mayfield air the ball out more.

