Cleveland Browns home
Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Pick Demetric Felton, WR/RB From UCLA with 211th Pick

The Cleveland Browns selected Demetric Felton, a combo player who contributed at both running back and wide receiver from UCLA with the 211th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

With the 211th and likely the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Demetric Felton, a running back and wide receiver out of UCLA.

An undersized player at 5'8 5/8" 189 pounds, Felton did a little bit of everything for the Bruins. Ran the ball and played in the slot and returned kickoffs.

Felton was the team's leading rusher for UCLA in 2020 with 668 yards in six games as well as 157 yards receiving, he scored eight touchdowns.

Felton did not test particularly well as both his agility and explosion were poor. On the field, he was somewhat elusive and understood how to make defenders miss, showed pretty good awareness for setting himself up for success.

After an abridged season due to the pandemic as well as wildfires, Felton also took the opportunity to compete in the Senior Bowl to make the case that he belonged in the NFL.

The Browns will seemingly give him a shot to be an offensive weapon, likely going with the running backs but able to contribute from different spots as a receiver. He should also get his opportunity to return kicks. He was able to score a kick return touchdown in 2019.

The Browns have not been afraid to utilize smaller players as Jojo Natson showed last year. The value with a player like Felton is the sheer amount of things he can do and the Browns need help on special teams, so he could have a few avenues to potentially make the team.

READ MORE: Browns Pick Richard LeCounte, S from Georgia With Pick 169

nfl_draft_2021
News

Browns 2021 NFL Draft Class

Nov 28, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Demetric Felton (10) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Pick Demetric Felton, WR/RB From UCLA with 211th Pick

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) on the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Pick Richard LeCounte, S From Georgia With Pick 169

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Pick West Virginia LB Tony Fields 153rd in the NFL Draft

3FB99863-5DFF-491E-9310-7B7DDC6F4AFD
Featured Content

Grading Out The AFC North’s First Three Rounds In The 2021 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Tommy Togiai was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Sp Osufb Media Day Jb 81
News

Browns Pick DT Tommy Togiai from Ohio State 132nd

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Trade for 2022 Draft Pick

Jan 28, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; National offensive lineman Adrian Ealy of Oklahoma (79) drills with National offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Select James Hudson, OT Cincinnati with 110th Pick