Browns Pick Demetric Felton, WR/RB From UCLA with 211th Pick

With the 211th and likely the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Demetric Felton, a running back and wide receiver out of UCLA.

An undersized player at 5'8 5/8" 189 pounds, Felton did a little bit of everything for the Bruins. Ran the ball and played in the slot and returned kickoffs.

Felton was the team's leading rusher for UCLA in 2020 with 668 yards in six games as well as 157 yards receiving, he scored eight touchdowns.

Felton did not test particularly well as both his agility and explosion were poor. On the field, he was somewhat elusive and understood how to make defenders miss, showed pretty good awareness for setting himself up for success.

After an abridged season due to the pandemic as well as wildfires, Felton also took the opportunity to compete in the Senior Bowl to make the case that he belonged in the NFL.

The Browns will seemingly give him a shot to be an offensive weapon, likely going with the running backs but able to contribute from different spots as a receiver. He should also get his opportunity to return kicks. He was able to score a kick return touchdown in 2019.

The Browns have not been afraid to utilize smaller players as Jojo Natson showed last year. The value with a player like Felton is the sheer amount of things he can do and the Browns need help on special teams, so he could have a few avenues to potentially make the team.

