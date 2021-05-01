Cleveland Browns home
Browns Select James Hudson, OT Cincinnati with 110th Pick

The Cleveland Browns used the 110th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on a project offensive lineman in James Hudson from Cincinnati.
The Cleveland Browns selected offensive tackle James Hudson, an offensive tackle from Cincinnati with the 110th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hudson only has one season of starting experience for the Cincinnati Bearcats as he is a former defensive tackle, but he has a huge frame for the position. The Browns don't need him to contribute immediately, so they can let offensive line coach Bill Callahan take a hands on approach with his development.

Unfortunately, Hudson tested incredibly poorly at his Pro Day. So this is a case where the Browns might feel better about his athleticism than the testing would suggest, going off of his Pro Day data, he does not appear to have much upside.

His age fits with the Browns trends, only 21 years old. Hudson has a nasty demeanor in how he blocks. Extremely aggressive, looking to dominate at the point of attack.

Hudson began his collegiate career at the University of Michigan before he transferred to Cincinnati, which is part of the reason he has limited experience.

Hudson could conceivably play guard or tackle. This pick would seemingly be heavily reliant on Callahan loving the traits he brings to the table. He must believe he can become something that the data does not.

A curious pick in some respects, Hudson, along with Anthony Schwartz, picked in the third round, are projects with a long term focus as opposed to immediate gratification.

He joins a battle for a roster spot along with Alex Taylor, an undrafted free agent signed last year, Greg Senat and Chris Hubbard.

