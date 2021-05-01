Browns Trade Up to 52nd Pick With Carolina, Select Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/S Notre Dame

Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
After a swap to move up nine spots with the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns selected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the rover from Notre Dame with the 52nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Cleveland Browns made a trade with the Carolina Panthers, moving up from 59th pick to 52nd pick to select the rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from Notre Dame.

It's unclear exactly why Owusu fell, but it may be as simple as how specific of a player he is, weighing 221 pounds while some teams looked at him as a linebacker. Rover is how he was described by Notre Dame, but for the Browns, he is almost certainly going to be technically a safety.

The Browns and Joe Woods, the team's defensive coordinator, want to play more defensive backs on the field and Owusu could be part of that mix. He does not take on contact well, but he's excellent as a run and chase player and can be beneficial in their defensive scheme.

In dime, he could be the only linebacker they have on the field.

The fact the Browns have a defensive line that is designed to protect the second level enabling players like Owusu to fly around and make plays. The Browns get faster, upgrade their coverage and improve their depth at safety.

The Browns gave up 89th pick in the third round along with 59th pick in the second round to get 52nd pick from the Panthers along with 113th pick. So the Browns have a pick move down effectively a round to move up nine spots to get their guy.

