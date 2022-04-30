Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns Select Perrion Winfrey, DT Oklahoma with 108th Pick

With their first pick of the third day of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns add defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey out of Oklahoma.

The Cleveland Browns opened up day three of the NFL Draft by selecting Perrion Winfrey, a defensive tackle out of Oklahoma with the 108th pick in the fourth round.

Winfrey is an upfield defensive tackle with impressive athletic traits and production, who is only 21 years old. The 6'3 5/8" 290 lb defensive tackle ran a 4.89 40-yard dash at the combine. He's remarkably long arms at 35 1/4".

Winfrey posted 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, the only 11 solo tackles he recorded this season. He's quick off the snap and lives in the backfield, able to generate pressure quickly, which is what the Browns like about him.

One of the reasons he's available in round four is because he was dreadful against the run. Winfrey has pointed out he was played out of position, which may be true, but his production in the running game is nonexistent.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Winfrey joins a player like Taven Bryan, operating as an athletic, upfield pass rusher as a subpackage player. Winfrey may never be a full service defensive tackle in this defense as he's not built to be a 2-gap player. His production in the passing game could more than make up for what he doesn't offer against the run, at least at this point.

If the Browns can consistently put opponents in obvious passing situations, Winfrey will have an opportunity to make a splash as a rookie. He has a skill set that isn't easy to find, which can be useful attacking quarterbacks who can create with their legs.

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Add 3 Players Day 2 of the NFL Draft: What Have We Learned?

By Pete Smith2 hours ago
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Select David Bell, WR Purdue with the 99th Overall Pick

By Pete Smith12 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama-birmingham defensive lineman Alex Wright (DL50) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Select Alex Wright, DE from UAB with the 78th pick

By Pete Smith14 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson (1) after a defensive stop during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Select CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State 68th Overall

By Pete Smith14 hours ago
Baker Mayfield s Most Demanding Chapter Lies Ahead
News

Report: Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers could happen very soon

By Brandon Little15 hours ago
Sep 17, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Trade Out of Second Round in Move with Houston Texans

By Pete Smith16 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Drake Jackson (99) reacts following a defensive play against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Who Stands Out for the Browns at 44?

By Pete Smith23 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton after being selected as the fourteenth overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

AFC North Round Up: Ravens Upstage Steelers and the Bengals Get a Weapon

By Pete SmithApr 29, 2022