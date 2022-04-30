Cleveland Browns Select Perrion Winfrey, DT Oklahoma with 108th Pick

With their first pick of the third day of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns add defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey out of Oklahoma.

The Cleveland Browns opened up day three of the NFL Draft by selecting Perrion Winfrey, a defensive tackle out of Oklahoma with the 108th pick in the fourth round.

Winfrey is an upfield defensive tackle with impressive athletic traits and production, who is only 21 years old. The 6'3 5/8" 290 lb defensive tackle ran a 4.89 40-yard dash at the combine. He's remarkably long arms at 35 1/4".

Winfrey posted 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, the only 11 solo tackles he recorded this season. He's quick off the snap and lives in the backfield, able to generate pressure quickly, which is what the Browns like about him.

One of the reasons he's available in round four is because he was dreadful against the run. Winfrey has pointed out he was played out of position, which may be true, but his production in the running game is nonexistent.

Winfrey joins a player like Taven Bryan, operating as an athletic, upfield pass rusher as a subpackage player. Winfrey may never be a full service defensive tackle in this defense as he's not built to be a 2-gap player. His production in the passing game could more than make up for what he doesn't offer against the run, at least at this point.

If the Browns can consistently put opponents in obvious passing situations, Winfrey will have an opportunity to make a splash as a rookie. He has a skill set that isn't easy to find, which can be useful attacking quarterbacks who can create with their legs.